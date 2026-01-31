These Angels players stand to benefit the most from new hitting coach Brady Anderson

The Los Angeles Angels have added a new hitting coach, as former All-Star Brady Anderson will serve as LA's hitting coach. It is his first official coaching job at the age of 62, but he has still been coaching players for a long time.

New manager Kurt Suzuki assembled his coaching staff and has added another first-time coach in Anderson.

In a recent profile on Anderson in The Athletic, he is credited with helping former Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini unlock his power at the plate.

It seems Anderson finally has the job that he wanted, and he now has the chance to help Angels hitters take their game to the next level. Let's take a look at three hitters Anderson could really help in 2026.

3 Angels hitters Brady Anderson could help out in 2026

Jorge Soler

It might seem too late for Jorge Soler after the soon-to-be 34-year-old has declined the last few seasons. Anderson is the perfect guy to get him right, though, as he went through a similar slide late in his career.

In Anderson's age-35 season, he slashed .282/.404/.477 with 24 homers and 81 runs batted in. Soler is not going to get his average up that high, but he is a power hitter at his core, so Anderson should be able to get his power numbers back up after Soler hit just 12 big flies in 82 games last season.

Christian Moore

The young second baseman, Christian Moore, was a bit inconsistent in his rookie season, but there is potential for growth with him. He slashed .198/.284/.370 with seven home runs and 16 driven in across 53 games and 162 at-bats.

A late-season demotion seemed to give him a spark as he finished the season on a high note. Now, Anderson can help take the young infielder to the next level in 2026.

Moore flashed his power in 2025, so maybe Anderson could help him hit somewhere in the 15-20 homer range over the course of a full season.

Nolan Schanuel

Another young hitter who Anderson could make an impression on is Nolan Schanuel. The young first baseman has hit 13 and 12 home runs in each of the last two seasons, respectively, so maybe Anderson can give him a tweak or two to make him a more potent power threat going forward.

It is always great when young hitters have an experienced voice like Anderson to help guide them, so do not be surprised if the slugger really makes an impact for the Angels as a coach in 2026.