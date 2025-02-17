Angels spring training tickets: how to attend games in 2025

Spring training is an exciting time for baseball fans, and Tempe Diablo Stadium is known for getting packed in order for fans to watch Angels' right fielder Mike Trout and co. get themselves ready for the regular season. The full-squad workouts began today, February 17th, and games will begin in a matter of days. The first few games, the lineup regulars will ease their way into games as the majority play a select few innings before being replaced by minor leaguers. The pitchers will also be limited in their playing time, as they build up their arms and legs for Opening Day. The more spring training goes on, the more they increase their on-field workload.

This ESPN page shows the dates and lists Vivid Seats' ticket prices. They can also be found here on MLB.com. Tickets can also be purchases at stadiums' box offices and several other ticket sites such as Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Price-wise, outside of a Dodgers game at Camelback Ranch on February 28th (tickets listed as low as $105) and a Mariners game on March 6th (tickets listed as low as $76), the listed prices on ESPN via Vivid Seats are incredibly affordable. They range from $4 to $27 dollars.

The Angels kick off their spring training games on February 22nd against the Seattle Mariners. Outside of a couple of off-days on March 13th and March 22nd, the Angels play at least one game every day from February 22nd to March 25th. Their last game in Tempe, AZ will be on Friday March 21st. Games largely begin at 1:00pm local time.

The Angels have March 22nd off, as that is a moving day. The Angels will grab their entire Opening Day roster, plus a few others, and move from Tempe, AZ to Los Angeles, CA to play their annual Freeway Series to conclude spring training. On Sunday March 23rd, the Angels and Dodgers play at Dodger Stadium. Monday March 24th and Tuesday March 25th they play at Angels Stadium.

There are several dates where the Angels will split up the major league spring training roster in order to play multiple games in a day. Typically, the higher profile players like Mike Trout will stay at Tempe Diablo Stadium for those split-squads. The dates where the Angels play multiple games in one day: Friday February 28th (home vs. Chicago White Sox, away vs. Los Angeles Dodgers in Glendale, AZ at Camelback Ranch), Friday March 7th (home vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, away vs. Kansas City Royals in Surprise, AZ at Surprise Stadium), Friday March 14th (home vs. Kansas City Royals, away vs. Sacramento A's in Mesa, AZ at Hohokam Stadium), and Friday March 21st (home vs. Texas Rangers, away vs. Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale, AZ at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick).

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout