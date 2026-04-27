Angels sudden decision to DFA Jordan Romano seems premature (and possibly disastrous)

Jordan Romano was looking like an early success story for the Los Angeles Angels, appearing to find the success that made him a two-time All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays. It was short-lived as Romano blew two save opportunities against the New York Yankees a couple of weeks ago, and hasn't looked the same since. Rather than seeing things through, the Angels have already ended the experiment with the veteran closer.

The Angels designated Romano for assignment on Sunday, replacing his spot on the roster with left-handed relief pitcher Joey Lucchesi.

Romano strung together six scoreless outings to begin his Angels' tenure, but things took a turn when he didn't record an out against the Yankees on April 13 while giving up three runs on three hits and two walks. Two days later, he managed to record an out against New York, but gave up another two runs on two hits.

The 33-year-old's final appearance with the Angels was on Saturday, giving up four runs on three hits and one walk in less than an inning of work. It was clear that Romano was no longer an option to serve as the team's closer, but it feels like an unforced error for LA to simply cut him loose as soon as they did.

Jordan Romano had been bad, but Angels' bullpen concerns are worse

The Angels' bullpen was assembled as an island of misfit toys during the offseason. It was an approach that felt destined to fail despite the early success that was had, and with Romano no longer with the team, the Angels have backed themselves into a corner with Kirby Yates.

Yates is completing a minor-league rehab assignment. After Sunday's roster moves, it would seem that Yates is ticketed to be the Angels' closer once he is activated off the IL. The problem with that is Yates struggled with the Dodgers last season and isn't getting results during his rehab assignment. The veteran has allowed six runs on seven hits in three innings of work. No, results aren't the primary focus of a rehab assignment, but they certainly can be a red flag for a veteran who has struggled over the past year.

The better move for the Angels would have been to keep Romano around, using him in low-leverage situations until he found his footing once again. They are running out of effective options in the bullpen, and if Yates falters, things could take a disastrous turn.