Angels suddenly have reason to care about Nico Hoerner's new contract with the Cubs

Due to positional need and the fact that Nico Hoerner is from the West Coast, it would have made sense to find out the Los Angeles Angels were hoping to pursue the Chicago Cubs' second baseman when he hit free agency next offseason.

The Angels haven't been big spenders in recent years, but Hoerner would've fallen into their price range. A hypothetical now, considering Hoerner inked a six-year contract extension with the Cubs.

Even with Hoerner off the table, he may provide a close enough blueprint that the Los Angeles Angels may want to follow with Zach Neto.

Hoerner's current contract is expected to fall within the range of Ketel Marte's deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Jose Altuve's contract with the Houston Astros. Not quite the $175 million that Marcus Semien got with the Texas Rangers, but in the neighborhood of $120 million.

Given that Neto is a shortstop and Hoerner was paid as a top second baseman, it's not going to be an exact comparison, especially because LA's 2022 first-round pick offers more power potential than what Hoerner has shown since he made his debut.

Cubs-Nico Hoerner extension could be a blueprint for the Angels with Zach Neto

But the premise behind the Cubs' intention should be what the Angels look to do with Neto. In other words, strike early with a team-friendly extension during the arbitration years, and set the stage for an easier pathway to a long-term deal once free agency is approaching.

Hoerner signed a team-friendly three-year extension with the Cubs that went into effect ahead of the 2024 season. The deal was valued at $35 million and was done mostly to buy out his remaining arbitration years.

Neto, meanwhile, got $4.5 million in his first year of arbitration. Assuming health and the appropriate development, that number should climb for his remaining three arbitration years. As the Cubs did, now would be the time for the Angels to buy out his remaining arbitration years. It would provide the Halos with cost certainty for their most important player moving forward, and likely save a penny or two by avoiding arbitration.

We also have to address the elephant in the room. This is a layered process and would actually require the Angels' front office to have a lick of baseball sense. Looking at their Opening Day roster, it's hard to know if that scenario is even possible. If it is, then they should work quickly to get a contract extension done with Neto.