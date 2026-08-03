Angels' surprising Jose Soriano trade with Blue Jays just netted them a huge return

John Mozeliak isn't wasting any time, as the interim GM of Los Angeles Angels, and kicked off deadline day with by trading Jose Soriano. The right-hander was scratched from his scheduled start over the weekend, signaling that trade talks had advanced. In somewhat of a surprise, however, Soriano is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays in a move that gives them rotation stability beyond this season.

The Blue Jays are expected to be sellers, but likely saw an opportunity to add another anchor to their rotation for the next couple of seasons. As for the return, Mozeliak made out well, landing highly-touted shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala in the deal.

Angels kickoff trade deadline fire sale with stunning trade of Jose Soriano to the Blue Jays

Considering the mixed reviews on the return for Logan O'Hoppe and Chase Silseth in last week's deal with the Texas Rangers, this move signals that Mozeliak may just know what he's doing after all.

Nimmala is certainly the star of the package, considering he was the No. 2 prospect in Toronto's system. A first-round pick in 2023, Nimmala instantly becomes the shortstop of the future for the Angels. Currently at the Double-A level, Nimmala is slashing .280/.353/.458 with a wRC+ of 115.

The Angels will receive top shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero from the Blue Jays for Jose Soriano, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

Assuming Mozeliak sticks around and keeps his word, chances are good that Angels fans won't be seeing the 20-year-old Nimmala with the big-league club until closer to the end of the 2027 season. Of course, his arrival to the organization makes you wonder what the future holds for Zach Neto, who has been a rumored trade candidate ahead of Monday's deadline.

Eddie Micheletti Jr. wasn't ranked among the top 30 prospects in the Blue Jays' system, according to MLB Pipeline, but is posting a wRC+ of 111 at Double-A this season. Angel Rivero is the typical low-level lottery ticket that is always in these deals, and has yet to move beyond the Rookie Complex League.

This was a big first step for the Angels and rebuilding their operation. Selling high on Soriano was always the right move ahead of the deadline, but it shouldn't stop here. The precedent has been set, and the Halos could find a similar package for Reid Detmers. Perhaps things aren't so bleak for LA, considering the new life that has been breathed into the system with this deal.