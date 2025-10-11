Angels telegraph plan at catcher that could make or break 2026 season

The Angels' catching group last season was one of the worst on the team, as both Logan O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud provided less-than-encouraging results. Many fans were hoping for, at the very least, some competition to be brought into Anaheim next season while others theorized if a position change could be in the cards for O'Hoppe after such a big step back in 2025. However, it appears the Angels have much different plans that fans may not be as excited about.

In a recent article by The Athletic, Sam Blum reported conversations he had with both O'Hoppe and Perry Minasian, who has been given one more year to show he can lead this team to the promised land. In the piece, O'Hoppe admitted to the struggles he went through both on the field and mentally off of it throughout 2025, and how those issues compounded into a snowball effect. O'Hoppe was worried about his job status, statin, "...when it got really bad in the second half, you’re coming in thinking you’re gonna get pulled in the office and shipped out to Utah (referring to the Triple-A Salt Lake City Bees)... Those thoughts go through your head."

O'Hoppe was honest about how his mental process played out last season, noting a lack of confidence and constant second-guessing of himself both when calling pitches behind the plate and in the batter's box. Nevertheless, the Angels are rolling with O'Hoppe in 2026. Minasian told The Athletic, “Logan had a tough year, there’s no sugarcoating that,” Minasian said. “But yes, we believe Logan can catch. It’s a really tough position. To break in a young catcher takes time. I’m expecting a better Logan O’Hoppe.”

Even during his tumultuous season, O'Hoppe had moments where he felt like he belonged and was going to figure out how to adjust to life in the big leagues at this point in his career. He pointed to a moment where he convinced Tyler Anderson - a long time veteran - to throw a certain pitch. While seemingly minute, that was a large moment for O'Hoppe to build confidence in where he is with his career. Messages from players around the league pointing out that these struggles are normal were also encouraging for him.

O'Hoppe has produced in the big leagues before. While it is easy to think his 2025 output is a sign of his career going down the drain due to the Angels' history of failing to produce young stars, O'Hoppe, players around the league, and the Angels are believers in his ability to bounce back. 2026 will be a pivotal season for the young catcher, and one that could make or break the Halos' postseason chances.