Which Angels could make a position change to cure third base woes?

There is no position the Angels have failed at more than third base. Anthony Rendon is one of the highest paid players in the league, and while his contract ends after the 2026 season, Halo fans aren’t exactly banking on him contributing next season. There’s a few ways the Rendon Era could end in Anaheim, but if he is off the team next season there’s a huge hole at third base. While Yoan Moncada proved his bat should make him a candidate to return, there is another route the Halos could take.

The Angels have a handful of young position players all jostling for playing time in the big leagues going into the off season. For some of them - Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and Logan O’Hoppe - they have been regular contributors at the big league level. For others - Kyren Paris, Matthew Lugo, Christian Moore - there have been moments of encouragement but a lack of consistent production. However, with third base open, the Angels could opt for a position change within the organization rather than pursuing an option via trade or free agency.

How could Angels young core adapt to third base?

The first option here is Logan O’Hoppe. After a serious step back in 2025, some may argue the last thing the Angels should do is have him learn a new position and instead have him zero in on his weaknesses as a catcher. However, O’Hoppe is simply not a good defensive catcher, and despite his constant tinkering has yet to see improvement. His bat has been good at the big league level before, but if he can provide plus defense at third base while rebounding offensively, his value as a ballplayer shoots up.

Christia Moore, Matthew Lugo, and Kyren Paris all have somewhat of the same argument to learn third base. They’re all young, athletic players who have found limited success in the big leagues and are jockeying for roster spots this upcoming Spring Training. If any of them can show an ability to handle third base with some confidence and reliability, it not only gives them a new chance to start but the boosted versatility increases their chances of making the roster in general.

Nolan Schanuel deserves to be mentioned, but his arm strength likely is not there enough to switch to third. Zach Neto might be the most interesting candidate, as he has shown elite defense at shortstop early in his career and has fully broken out after his 2025 season. His arm and range will definitely translate to third, and if another solid defensive shortstop such as Denzer Guzman or Kyren Paris work out offensively, moving Neto to third could be the long term play.

While the Angels may not trust any of these names to be the full time third baseman in 2026, learning a new position can only help these players and the Angels improve going forward.