Angels tense roster battle reveals a longtime weakness may finally become a strength

The Los Angeles Angels did not get what they hoped for from Jack Kochanowicz and Ryan Johnson in 2025. Kochanowicz posted an ERA approaching 7.00 across 23 starts, while Johnson struggled in a bullpen role after getting rushed to the majors following just 12 appearances in the minor leagues. With Alek Manoah's hopes to win a spot in the Angels rotation all but evaporated, both Kochanowicz and Johnson are rising to the occasion.

There's still a chance that the Angels go ahead and give Manoah a shot in the rotation. Both Kochanowicz and Johnson still have minor league options remaining, and selecting Manoah would allow the younger pitchers to get some more seasoning in the minors.

Based on the results in spring training, both Kochanowicz and Johnson have made strong cases for inclusion in the Angels' rotation, and it may be a sign that the Angels have finally figured out how to develop young pitchers.

Angels' rotation battle shows LA may've finally solved their development flaws

Most fans are aware that the Angels have famously failed at developing pitching. Since 2011, Los Angeles has selected just four pitchers in the first round of the draft (Sean Newcomb - 2014, Reid Detmers - 2020, Sam Bachman - 2021, and Tyler Bremner -2025), and not one of them has done much to help the Angels in the majors.

Most fans probably struggle to remember the last time the Angels developed a good starting pitcher. Jered Weaver is the most obvious answer. He was drafted in 2004 and last played in the majors during the 2017 season. You could make arguments for the late Tyler Skaggs or Nick Adenhart, but those are speculative choices that there's ultimately no way to prove it.

The Angels' farm system is starting to bear fruit. While top pitching prospect Caden Dana has struggled so far, both Kochanowicz and Johnson have definitely passed the eye test this spring. Between those two and Bremner — the latter being a pitcher who will almost certainly get put on the fast-track to the bigs — the future of the Angels' rotation looks surprisingly bright.

It is hard to handicap exactly what the Angels will do with their rotation. The front office has to account for what the early schedule looks like, as well as how to best preserve as much depth as possible. Regardless, the Angels may have finally figured out how to develop their own pitching staff, and that alone is a massive win.