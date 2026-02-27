Angels' top prospect makes claim to be on Opening Day roster with electric debut

Before the Los Angeles Angels had fully gotten into the swing of spring training, new manager Kurt Suzuki told reporters that his rotation had two open spots. Jose Soriano, Yusei Kikuchi, and Reid Detmers (in his return to the rotation) were locked in, but the final two spots were up for the taking.

While newly acquired Alek Manoah and Grayson Rodriguez were assumed to be the fourth and fifth starters, one of the Angels’ top pitching prospects has thrown his name right into the race with an electrifying start to his preseason.

Could Angels’ start season with George Klassen on the roster?

In 2015, George Klassen had an absolute roller coaster of a season. He had an average start to his season, but was struck in the head by a line drive and hospitalized. Upon his return to the mound, he allowed an ERA of 7.71 in his next 13 starts. Klassen was able to finish the season on a strong note, allowing just six runs in 29 innings over his final five starts. He saved his best for last, pitching six innings of two-run baseball and striking out eight batters in his Triple-A debut.

Now, in his first spring training start of 2026, Klassen has flashed the electricity that had so many Halo fans excited for his potential. Against the Padres - who were playing most of their starters - Klassen threw two strong innings, allowing just one hit and a walk while sending three batters down on strikes.

George Klassen, 91mph Slider ⚔️ and 99mph ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/W6sAcFsYVu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 25, 2026

Klassen’s fastball and slider combination is his absolute calling card, and they lead the way in his start. So far in spring training, Klassen’s outing is the best that any Angels’ pitcher has had, especially when considering the competition. Klassen also features a curveball and changeup, and the development of those two pitches will decide whether he thrives as a starter in the big leagues.

As of right now, Klassen’s top two pitches could have him serving as an exceptional reliever in the big leagues - if not as a starter. Either way, his start to spring training must have piqued the Angels’ interest, as he outperformed both Manoah and Rodriguez. If this truly is an open competition for the final two rotation spots, Klassen should be leading the pack right now.

And if he cannot break LA's rotation, this Angels’ bullpen has room for a young, promising arm to supplement all the veterans the Halos signed this offseason. No matter what, though, Klassen deserves a genuine look from Suzuki and the front office when it comes time to trim the roster, especially if he continues to perform as well as he did against the Padres.