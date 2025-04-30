Back during trade deadline season in 2023, the Angels were in desperation mode. Sitting just a couple of games over .500, the club was desperate to prove to superstar Shohei Ohtani that they could compete in hopes of enticing the then-free-agent-to-be to stay.

Hoping to gear up for the stretch run, the Angels pulled the trigger on a deal that would send top prospects Edgar Quero and Ky Bush to the White Sox in exchange for pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.

At the time of the trade, the Angels owned a 52-49 record, however, the bottom quickly fell out, and the team finished with a final win-loss tally of 73-89. Giolito was particularly putrid during his brief Angels tenure, posting a 6.89 ERA before being claimed off waivers five short weeks later by the Cleveland Guardians.

Reynaldo Lopez joined Giolito in Cleveland and then went on to transform himself into an All-Star starting pitcher last season with the Atlanta Braves. As for convincing Ohtani to stay, owner Arte Moreno reversed course, declining to match the Dodgers' offer for Ohtani's services.

Former top prospect Edgar Quero's debut further throws salt in the Angels' wounds

Edgar Quero was the centerpiece going back to the White Sox in the deal, and now, just 22 years old, has reached the bigs in Chicago. A switch-hitting, bat-first catcher, Quero was and still is an extremely valuable commodity, and his scorching-hot debut has further showcased why the hype surrounding him was warranted.

Through 11 games, Quero is hitting .344/.462/.406 with Chicago. Throughout his minor league career, he was renowned for his advanced eye at the plate and superb patience, two traits that have shown up now in the majors via his healthy 15.4% walk rate and minuscule 7.7% strikeout rate.

The Angels have their own stud behind the plate with 25-year-old Logan O'Hoppe, however, the presence of one doesn't negate the value the other could provide. The Angels could've easily given Quero a first base glove or used him primarily at DH, where his best tool, his bat, would've played.

Instead, they gave him up for two pitchers who didn't even finish the season with the club, allowing desperation to get the better of them before shooting themselves in the foot and reversing course on the generational talent that is Shohei Ohtani.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are laughing hysterically at the Angels' foolishness, and Edgar Quero's hot start throws further salt in the wounds as this trade will go down as one of the worst ever in franchise history.

One can only hope the Angels have learned their lesson; however, with Arte Moreno in the driver's seat, that's far from a guarantee.

