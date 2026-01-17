Angels’ trade for Josh Lowe is an odd choice after being freed from Anthony Rendon

While most of the baseball world was busy talking about Kyle Tucker signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Angels struck a trade that brought Josh Lowe to Anaheim. The deal itself is a fascinating example of a rare three-team trade that has short-term upside for every club involved. It's fair to wonder, however, whether or not Lowe was the right choice for LA at all.

On paper, Lowe sticks out as a player who could break out. The former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder looked like a budding star during his first full big league season when he hit .292/.335/.500. In terms of physical skills, Lowe checks almost every box. While expecting Lowe to become an All-Star is a stretch, the talent is there for him to become a solid contributor.

Lowe's history of injuries, however, could be a red flag. It also raises major questions after LA just rid themselves of Anthony Rendon and his own health issues.

Josh Lowe's injury issues add a layer of risk right after the Angels admitted their Anthony Rendon failure

Lowe is much younger and desire to play is certainly not up for debate. Conversely, Rendon's commitment to baseball had been questionable for years, and got much worse as his discouraging comments to the media and his injuries continued to pile up. Lowe is also is dirt cheap right now. He's a first year arbitration player making only $2.6 million in 2026. Rendon...well, he made considerably more.

The financial stakes may not be the same, but relying on Lowe to be a consistent force in the outfield could have a similar impact on the Angels' 2026 fortunes. In 2024 alone, Lowe dealt with multiple oblique injuries as well as a hip issue and problems with his hamstring. The Angels lineup is already hoping duct tape can hold Mike Trout together for a few years longer, and adding an injury-prone player is not going to help matters.

LA is not on the hook for much money, and Lowe isn't guaranteed a salary beyond this season. If it doesn't work out, all they gave up was a couple arms that probably weren't in their long-term plans anyways.