Angels vs. White Sox Rain Delay, April 27: Start Time, Updates, Full Details

The Los Angeles Angels looks like they were in great shape on Sunday against the Royals before the rain moved in. Once that delay came to an end, things went sideways in a hurry and the Angels ended up blowing the lead and the game. While LA would love to shake off that rough series with a strong one against the White Sox, the Angels are once again getting a reminder that the weather is going to remain a factor.

The same system that caused havoc in Kansas City is impacting the Chicago area and Monday saw a bunch of rain arrive. Given how constant the rain was expected to be, there was some thought that the two teams would pre-emptively call this game and schedule a doubleheader later.

However, that is not what happened and the latest wave of rain did not hold off long enough as we are officially in a rain delay.

***UPDATE: 8:54 PM CST***

Well, that was quite the wait and unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer for this game to start. While the tarp is being removed right now, it is going to take a bit to get the field in playing shape and the teams also have to get ready to play. The best start time estimate that we have right now is 9:40 PM CST/7:40 PM PST assuming the forecast holds.

They are taking the tarp off the field.



First pitch estimated for 9:40 pm CT (7:40 pm PT) — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 28, 2026

Angels vs. White Sox Rain Delay, 4/27/26: When will this game start?

So, there is a decent chance that they just can't get this game in today. Between all of the rain that was coming down during the day combined with rain possibly being in the area for hours, postponing is very much in the cards. However, no one really wants to reschedule early-season games if you can help it and that is particularly true of weeknight games. That we didn't get a postponement already is a good sign that both teams are looking to try to play on Monday, even if it is a long wait.

We will keep this post updated as more information is made available including a possible start time. If this game happens, we may be waiting a while, so stay tuned and get comfortable, Angels fans. Oh, and you may want to knock on wood to make sure no one gets hurt by the soggy field if/when this game is played today.