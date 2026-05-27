Anthony Rendon might've wrecked California politician's future before it even began

The only person who might rival Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno as the team's top villain in the eyes of fans is "former" third baseman Anthony Rendon. He quickly became a poster child for those players who receive a big pay day only to ruin a team's payroll (and future) for years to come. While most fans probably thought that the Angels were close to being rid of Rendon, that might not exactly be true.

At first glance, the state-level race in California for state superintendent doesn't look like one that would involve the Angels or sports at all. It's an education administrator position in state government, and a job that might not even have much power very soon.

The race has 10 candidates, and many of them seem reasonably qualified for the gig, but they can't come out of the bullpen in high-leverage situations or bat second in a lineup. However, one of the candidates is named Anthony Rendon, and that may lead to some unintended results.

Anthony Rendon shares a name with a political candidate, and it sure can't help his chances

This is objectively hilarious. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have a bigger reach in the state of California than the Angels, but the idea that someone who hasn't kept up with the race for state administrator — one that doesn't get a lot of media attention — and then all of the sudden looks down at a ballot and sees Rendon's name is funny to think about.

We have seen unfortunate names in the sport of baseball before. One need only do a casual search of tweets/posts about Rich Hill's career to find some interesting plays on his name. If you are a reliever, you probably don't want the last name Blewett, but that happened as well. However, what's novel here is that the stench of Rendon's career with the Angels could actually matter in a state-wide campaign that he has nothing to do with.

So far, we don't really know if the "other" Rendon has been helped or hurt by the name association, as no candidate seems to have a big advantage in the polls right now. Most voters don't really know anything about the candidates or the position itself. However, if this race is close, Mr. Rendon had better hope that there aren't many Angels fans heading to the polls.