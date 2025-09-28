The baseball world is learning what Angels fans already knew...that Wayne Randazzo is one of the most electric and intelligent broadcasters there is. Randazzo and Mark Gubicza are truly one of the best duos in sports broadcasting, as they help lighten the load of having to watch the Los Angeles Angels fail to meet expectation year-after-year. They bring an array of knowledge and enthusiasm that feels unmatched throughout baseball, and Angels fans are lucky to have them.

So, when Randazzo had his moment in the sun following the momentous Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers game, Angels fans were ecstatic that the baseball world started giving him his flowers.

Beloved Angels announcer gets national recognition after call of Guardians' clincher

So fun to call a playoff clincher in Cleveland tonight. Need it some day soon at the Big A. https://t.co/sUXdfynWcG — Wayne Randazzo (@WayneRandazzo) September 28, 2025

Guardians fans might have this on a loop for the foreseeable future: "He got hit! It's over! The Guardians of miracles pull off another, and Cleveland is heading to the postseason!" Randazzo then had the presence of mind to allow the viewers to take in the sights and sounds of the ballpark without talking over the spectacular moment. Randazzo showed ample poise, feel and appreciation of the moment with his call, and it's clear he's been in this spot before despite being the play-by-play man for the lowly Angels.

With one, still meaningful, game to go, Cleveland is 19-7 this month. They are in the playoffs, and if they beat the folded up-Rangers yet again then they clinch the American League Central and the No. 3 seed in the AL. Still, it's an absolute miracle (like Randazzo said) that they even made the playoffs let alone are in contention for the AL Central crown. The Detroit Tigers clinched a spot in the postseason as well, thanks partly due to the Angels' 4-3 victory against the now-eliminated Houston Astros.

Randazzo and Gubicza are one of the better tandems in baseball, and the Angels organization winning again would allow fans to experience those two cooking like they never have before. The Angels clinching a playoff spot with those two on the call would be music to everybody's ears. They could praise Mike Trout for enduring some flat-out awful teams for a decade, and showcase how the team bounced back after losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Just picturing it is giving me chills. It probably won't happen anytime soon, so imagination is all we have at the moment.

