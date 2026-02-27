Ben Joyce’s comeback with Angels could encounter familiar (and unavoidable) obstacle

The Los Angeles Angels are trying to sort through their best options for the closer role in spring training and the most exciting option has to be Ben Joyce. He’s looked good so far in camp, but there is always a fear with him that the injury bug could get him.

Injuries have always plagued the flamethrower ever since he had a major growth spurt in high school. His rapid growth unlocked newfound velocity, but along with that growth came some literal growing pains.

Ben Joyce's injury issues may be inevitable at this point which is unfortunate for the Angels

Joyce committed to pitch at the University of Tennessee under head coach Tony Vitello, now the manager of the Giants, and missed his first year with the Vols due to Tommy John surgery but came back the next year and was elite, throwing a pitch over 105 miles per hour, a feat he has also accomplished in the big leagues. He had an impressive 2.23 ERA that season as well.

The Angels decided to draft him in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft hoping his elite fastball would translate to the big leagues but it has not exactly worked out as planned.

When he has been on the mound he has looked great at times, but injuries have prevented him from unlocking his true potential. His best season came in 2024 when he had a 2.08 ERA in 31 appearances. He was limited to just five appearances last season with the Angels and was shut down to undergo shoulder surgery.

Now, he enters camp with a chance to earn the closer job even though Robert Stephenson may be the favorite. Stephenson is coming off plenty of injuries of his own so it would not shock anyone to see Joyce closing games this year. At the very least, he should be an option in the bullpen, but there will always be that nagging fear that an IL stint is just around the corner.

It’s not his fault as these injuries have just continually popped up throughout his amateur and professional career. Yet, if a guy is gifted enough to throw a baseball as fast as Joyce can perhaps the baseball gods try to even things out by limiting how much he can throw it.

2026 is a big year for Joyce to prove that he can last a full season. If he can, the Angels may have one of the most dangerous arms in the game on their hands. If he can’t, then the team needs to think about whether he is worth keeping around.