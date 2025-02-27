The Angels have their closer of the future in-house, but they might need to save him from himself. Ben Joyce, who dazzled the baseball world last season by throwing 105.5mph, is looking to further cement his place in MLB record books in the near future. That pitch was both the hardest strikeout pitch ever and also the third hardest in the StatCast era. In a recent interview with Chris Rose, Joyce did not rule out one day setting the all-time record in the form of hitting 107mph. At first glance, fans get fired up that this guy is the Angels' set up man. The more you take in that information, however, the more you realize that this guy may never stay healthy.

Ben Joyce thinks he can hit 107 MPH this year pic.twitter.com/zH71pCAopX — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 25, 2025

Ben Joyce's recent comments should definitely cause anxiety for Angels fans

Why did the Angels spend $10 million on Kenley Jansen this offseason to supplant Joyce as their primary closer? Well, this is why. The team needed insurance.

“I look at him as our future,” manager Ron Washington said of Joyce to Sam Blum of The Athletic. “And we brought some experience in, so he could gain some experience. We’re not certain if (Joyce) can handle going out there every night, saving a ballgame. He’ll get an opportunity when our closer is down. But right now, we just want to keep him healthy. He’s never had a full season where he was healthy. That’s our purpose this year." Blum also reported that he was actively trying to throw harder in-game than 105.5mph before missing the last month of the season due to injury.

Joyce clearly sells out for velocity, putting a massive strain on his arm and body in the process. Much like with Mike Trout, the team might need to take even more extreme measures to keep him on the field long-term. Joyce has yet to throw in a spring training game, so that's a good start. Perhaps they try to limit the amount of heaters he throws in-game? His splinker and breaking balls are highly effective pitches for him as well.

They clearly will continue to not overburden him, despite a reliever's best ability being availability for their managers on any given day. Joyce has not shown that he can ever be trusted to semi-consistently pitch on back-to-back days, an extremely normal prerequisite for big league relievers.

The Angels need to manage the workload of their 24-year-old in case he blows out, as he clearly will not manage that on his own. During the 2022 MLB Draft, Joyce, who clearly is a first round talent, dropped all the way to the third round because of injury concerns. Since he was drafted, those concerns have manifested in the form of ulnar neuritis and shoulder inflammation. In his three professional seasons he has 49.2 innings pitched in the minor leagues and 44.2 in the major leagues.

Pitching is both a science and an art form. Throwing hard is undoubtedly part of the sport, but so is pitching when you do not have your best stuff or when your arm is not 100%. Even relievers need to be able to dial themselves back velocity-wise to avoid the injured list. Everybody wants to see Joyce break records and entertain them thoroughly in the process, but he will not be able to if he does not get reeled in. His shortsightedness of throwing as hard as he can at all times will cost him down the road. Unless Joyce wisens up, his career will be a good time but not a long time.

