Bo Bichette deal quietly opens door for Angels to land big bat hiding in plain sight

The Los Angeles Angels have money to spend (thanks to restructuring Anthony Rendon's contract) and several needs throughout their roster, yet they don't appear to be in a rush to use it. It's why they watched from the sidelines as the Boston Red Sox swooped in to sign Ranger Suarez, and they weren't really involved in the markets for Bo Bichette or Alex Bregman.

Bichette inked a lucrative three-year deal with the New York Mets, and Bregman was introduced by the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Of course, there was also the seismic news of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing what they do best and signing Kyle Tucker to a contract structure they mastered. As the Tucker deal was going down, the Angels did add outfielder Josh Lowe as part of a three-team deal, but they have yet to check off their need for a third baseman.

Bo Bichette deal quietly clears a lane for Angels to chase overlooked slugger

The good news is that the market seems to be moving with consequence. The Mets pivoted away from Tucker to sign Bichette. Bichette was heavily linked to the Philadelphia Phillies over the last week, and they pivoted by bringing back their long-time catcher, J.T. Realmuto. There also remains an expectation that Cody Bellinger will return to the New York Yankees, though the Mets still might make it interesting.

Regardless, as the dust settles from the movement of the big names, Los Angeles still has a clear path to an upgrade at third base.

Eugenio Suárez's market should start to come into focus, and there's no reason for the Angels not to be involved. Given his age, Bichette is likely going to land a short-term deal, and something in the ballpark of two years for $30 million. That's a deal the Angels shouldn't be afraid of, especially since Suárez would arrive with 30-home-run potential.

Assuming Suárez has a similar hot start to the one he had with the Arizona Diamondbacks last year, he would also be an ideal flip candidate at the deadline in July.

The Angels won't be alone in Suárez's market. The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to make a push for the veteran third baseman. But, if pressed, the Angels should be able to outbid Pittsburgh and check an easy box off their to-do list before spring training.