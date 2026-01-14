Angels pipe dream fades fast after Red Sox pivot away from Alex Bregman

The Los Angeles Angels were hoping that one of the free-agent starting pitchers would fall to them now that the market has shifted closer to spring training, but the Boston Red Sox may have proved that idea to be a pipe dream. The Red Sox have reportedly signed Ranger Suarez to a five-year deal worth $130 million.

Source confirms: Free-agent LHP Ranger Suárez in agreement with Red Sox on five-year, $130M contract. First: @JonHeyman, @BNightengale — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 14, 2026

After the Red Sox's approach to negotiations with Alex Bregman was exposed, it felt like Boston was going to move quickly to act elsewhere. With Bregman choosing the Cubs over a return to the Red Sox, there was speculation that Craig Breslow and Co. could look to bolster the team's pitching staff as their first major swing in free agency this offseason.

The speculation proved true as the Red Sox quickly worked to get a deal done with the former Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher.

Angels pitching pipe dream fades fast after Ranger Suarez deal with Red Sox

The Angels weren't exactly shy about their strategy. In electing to wait in the background instead of at the forefront of the bidding, it's clear that Los Angeles thought the asking prices would start to fall. Instead, Suarez's contract with the Red Sox beat what most projections had for him at the start of the offseason.

Suarez's deal also makes it appear unlikely that Framber Valdez will be had at a discounted price before spring training. If anything, Suarez's deal likely serves as the floor for what to expect with Valdez's contract. Throw in the fact that the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets are expected to be the top bidders, and it feels unlikely that the Angels' dream will come true.

The Angels' best bet is Zac Gallen. Gallen rejected a qualifying offer from the Arizona Diamondbacks, meaning signing him would cost the Angels a draft pick. Los Angeles would also lose international bonus pool money. Considering he's a prime candidate for a free agent looking for an opt-out clause or two, unlikely would be the way to describe the Angels' chances.

In other words, despite having money available, expect more bargain-bin shopping by the Angels as they complete their offseason.