Brandon Drury, Matt Moore officially become Angels free agents as 2024 season ends

As of now, there are 144 players available on the open market. The Angels provided four of them. Brandon Drury, Matt Moore, Hunter Strickland, and Kevin Pillar are officially free agents now that the World Series is over.

It cannot be stated enough: Brandon Drury was incredible for the Angels in 2023. He was second, behind Shohei Ohtani, in plate appearances, home runs, runs scored, and RBIs. He was third, behind Ohtani and mostly Trout, in advanced rate stats like SLG, wOBA, wRC+, and fWAR. Defensively, he was the second most valuable glove the Angels had (only trailing Zach Neto). Drury has previously said he was dealing with injuries in 2024. Hopefully he can earn another big league contract, but that is dubious at this point in time. His poor 2024 showcase all but negated his 2023 success. He was far and away the Angels' least valuable position player last season. Unless Drury wants to play in AAA Salt Lake, it's bon voyage, Brandon.

Matt Moore rarely found his way back to an organization after they dumped him. No shame here, he wanted to get his money. The Angels DFA'd Moore (and many, many others) in 2023, he was claimed by Cleveland, then he resigned with the Halos in free agency before the 2024 season. It's bon voyage for Moore as well, he was the Angels' least valuable pitcher last season.

Of the four free agents, Hunter Strickland is by far the most likely to return to Anaheim. Only six pitchers threw more innings than Strickland last season, and all of them were starters. In fact, his 73.1 innings pitched were the highest mark of his 10-year career. Strickland did not blow anybody away, but he did his job and stayed available. Like Moore, Strickland found his way back to Anaheim after being cast off in the past.

Kevin Pillar is expected to retire this offseason, although that has yet to happen. Pillar, known for his exceptional range in the outfield, showed some flashes of his former self last season. It would be great if Pillar could find his way onto the Angels coaching staff or front office in some capacity, as his toughness is second-to-none.