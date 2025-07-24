Can Slate Alford end the Angels' black hole at third base?

When the Angels signed Anthony Rendon in free agency in 2019, they were hoping to finally find a third baseman that could be a mainstay there. Since the early 2000's, it has been a cursed position in Anaheim. Anyways, everyone knows how the Rendon experiment has gone and thankfully it will be over in 15 months.

The Angels may have finally found the guy who can handle the hot corner at The Big A for the next decade in one of their newest draftees, Slate Alford. The University of Georgi product was selected in the ninth round by the Angels, and has officially signed on with the organization (along with the rest of the draft class).

Alford was the best third baseman prospect in Alabama when he graduated high school, and the 11th best nationally. After hitting .474 in his senior year of high school, Alford committed to Mississipi State. He was a bench player his freshman year before finding more of a regular role his sophomore year. And with that steady playing time, his production improved and he wound up transferring to the University of Georgia for his final two seasons of college ball.

As the Bulldogs' full time third baseman, Alford mashed as a junior and senior. With a .314 career batting average during his time in Athens, he hit 29 doubles and 36 home runs throughout his final two seasons as a Bulldog. His senior season he truly entered stardom in the college baseball world, slashing .331/.440/.649 and earning First Team All-SEC honors.

Oh my lord Slate Alford with the pimp and point BOMB 👀👀👀👀👀



2 ejections including Wes Johnson... Georgia trails Kennesaw State by 1 pic.twitter.com/tRaKnRHnnn — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) February 19, 2025

As for his player profile, Alford's power is real and will translate into the minors and, eventually, the major leagues. His 6'3", 240 pound frame means the contact he makes has some decent strength behind it. There is some swing-and-miss to his offensive game, which will surely be the key focus of his development during his time in the minor leagues.

Defensively, he will be able to play third base. His arm is more than strong enough and he has developed natural instincts at the hot corner after spending the large majority of his college career there (he has played minimally at second and first base as well). Right now, the player comp that comes to mind is none other than Ryan McMahon, who the Angels have been linked to during this trade season. If McMahon does end up in Anaheim, he could be the perfect bridge player while Alford prepares to take over for the long-term.

Since Troy Glaus left the Angels, the team has been a revolvingdoor at third base. Free agents, trades, and homegrown talent alike have just not worked out. If Slate Alford can mature as a hitter and keep growing on defense, he can be the answer to the decade long search for a permanent answer at third base.