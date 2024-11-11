Checking in on the two Angels' "Fall Stars" as they continue to flash their potential

The Arizona Fall League is heating up, and the Angels possess two players who are absolutely tearing it up.

Niko Kavadas and Samy Natera Jr. are two incredibly intriguing Angels prospects, and their talents were on display during the AFL's Fall Star Game. While they are not top-tier names, they both have mesmerizing skill-sets which have been on full display all season-long during the AFL. Kavadas has been one of the best hitters in the Fall League, and has a great case to say he is the best. In 17 games so far, Kavadas has hit 6 home runs, drove in 18 RBIs, scored 17 runs, and collected 22 hits. Like Kavadas did with the Angels in his 30 games played, he has been striking out and walking a lot (24:15 K:BB). He is slashing a whopping .373/.500/.797/1.297. Natera Jr., in 10 innings pitched, has allowed 5 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), struck out 13 batters, and walked only 3.

In the Fall Stars Game, Samy Natera Jr. struck out the side. He mowed down Cubs no. 30 prospect (Jonathan Long), the Nationals no. 13 prospect (Robert Hassell III), and the Diamondbacks no. 9 prospect (Gino Groover). Natera Jr. was flashing his mid-90s heater and his low-80s slider from his low 3/4 arm slot, exemplifying his elite East-West pitching profile. Kavadas made a Kyle Schwarber-esque diving catch in right field during the game.

Niko Kavadas hadn't played the outfield since 2018 before getting reps in LF + RF during his time in the Fall League.



The @Angels prospect makes a nifty grab in right for the AL during the Fall Stars Game: pic.twitter.com/jpsaBrFYt7 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 10, 2024

Niko Kavadas has an interesting case to make the big league roster after spring training. Of all the left-handed hitters they have on the roster, and potentially the entire pipeline, Kavadas has the most raw power. Schatzley is letting Kavadas get some repetitions in both corner outfield spots. Clearly, the Angels are prioritizing power over defense in the outfielders, given that they acquired Jorge Soler and will likely retain Taylor Ward. Kavadas needs to be able to show at least a little of positional versatility, as Nolan Schanuel is a virtual lock to continue his role as the Angels' every day first baseman. As the roster currently stands, it appears Kavadas needs to beat out Mickey Moniak to break camp in the Show and his Fall League performance thus far is likely giving him a leg up. Unlike Kavadas, Natera Jr. needs to be added to the 40-man roster first and foremost. Robert Stephenson and Patrick Sandoval will be headed back to the 60-Day Injured List, which will clear a couple spots. Perhaps Natera Jr. could grab one of those spots and crack the Opening Day roster? The Angels' bullpen has...four locks right now? Other than Ben Joyce, Brock Burke, José Quijada, and Ryan Zeferjahn, do you feel confident about anybody else making the Opening Day roster?

Also representing the Angels on the Mesa Solar Sox: RHP Logan Britt, LHP Jack Dashwood, RHP Brandon Dufault, LHP Houston Harding, INF Cole Fontenelle, INF David Mershon, and Manager Andy Schatzley (who interestingly managed the National League Fall Star team).

