Will the Angels keep their two stalling top prospect outfielders on their roster?

The Jorge Soler trade will have ample ramifications throughout the Angels roster. Most notably, there is an outfield that is chock full of dudes who need playing time. Between Soler, Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak, and Jo Adell, the team has a lot of players who have serious cases to play every day.

Moniak and Adell are on the outside looking in of that group, but are both are in their mid-20s and have shown flashes of promise early in their careers. They both need to play, but unfortunately both are out of MiLB options. Unless they move trade Ward, Moniak, or Adell, one or both of Adell and Moniak will be in bench roles for 2025.

Angels GM, Perry Minasian, is bolstering the Angels' organizational depth this offseason. If Trout goes down yet again, he will need Moniak or Adell available to help pick up the slack. Adell and Moniak make up a solid platoon, but Adell cannot play center field. Ward and Soler are corner outfielders, and not very good ones. Moniak can play center quite well, he covers a lot of ground, but is helpless against left-handed pitching.

2 homers & 6 RBIs? All in a day's work 😤@Angels No. 29 prospect Niko Kavadas flexes his power with a 4-for-5 performance in Fall League play. pic.twitter.com/Ht6v7ThSUf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 1, 2024

Furthermore, everybody is talking about Trout and Soler as the de facto DHs this season, but what about filtering in Niko Kavadas every now and again? Kavadas is raking in the Arizona Fall League, and clearly adds way more value at the plate than Moniak. Picture this lineup against right-handed pitchers:

Schanuel—3 Neto—6 Trout—8 Soler—9 Rengifo—5 Ward—7 O'Hoppe—2 Kavadas—DH Moore—4

That lineup could mash. Sure, the Angels could stick Moniak in center field, Trout at DH, and bench Kavadas for defensive purposes, but that would hurt the offense. The Soler trade signifies that they want to boost their run production, and playing Moniak over Kavadas hurts that plan. Scott Kingery and Luis Rengifo both have history playing outfield as well.

Minasian will continue to be active, he will assuredly make more trades as the offseason rolls along. Perhaps he can find good value in moving Adell or Moniak, and they can find a team where they could play every day. That is not the case in Anaheim right now. Adell has really developed his defense and team-first mentality this past season under Ron Washington, and Moniak still has good tools that got him selected first overall in the 2016 MLB Draft. The Angels cannot wait much longer on these guys to click, because they are vowing to win more next season. They got to shape up or they could get shipped out.