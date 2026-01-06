Could Angels take advantage of golden opportunity and nab Kyle Tucker?

Coming into the offseason, Kyle Tucker and the Angels pairing up was nothing more than a dream for Halo fans. And while there has still been no reports of the two sides negotiating contracts, the trail of recent rumors and restructurings could have the Angels well-suited enough to make a run at the top free agent on the market this offseason.

Angels fans likely would have considered Tucker’s free agency a win as long as he stayed out of the AL West and off the Los Angeles Dodgers when the offseason began. But as free agency has gone on and Cody Bellinger seems more unlikely by the day, could the Angels’ increased payroll possibilities and a stagnant market for Tucker lead to something Perry Minasian and the front office likely never dreamt of?

Could Angels and Kyle Tucker be heading towards each other?

This is admittedly a stretch, but if there is one thing that is true and known about Arte Moreno, it is that he is fond of his superstar hitters. A player who can be marketed, sell jerseys, and bring fans to The Big A 81 times a season is exactly what he desires, and with Anthony Rendon officially off the books it is possible for the Angels to cough up enough funds to make Tucker and his agent Scott Boras at least think about Anaheim.

For Tucker, his market for a megadeal seems to be evaporating. Whether it be concerns about his confusing 2025 season, the upcoming labor negotiations and pending lockout, or a gap between his desired contract and what teams are offering, there has not be any real movement on the Tucker sweepstakes. Teams have been hesitant to offer the long-term, $300 million-plus contract Tucker reportedly desires, and it appears to be a stalemate.

The Angels could find their way in through two methods. One, they could do the obvious and offer Tucker his ten-year, $350 million deal and hope it’s enough to push aside any concerns of winning. Or, they could do an over-the-top short-term deal to align with the Rendon restructuring. A $120 million three-year deal with opt outs might get Tucker to Anaheim for 2026, and allow him to reevaluate before and after and potential lockout. And if he is able to guide the Halos back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, it would only add to his value.

The fit in Anaheim would have to be figured out with Jo Adell and Mike Trout likely manning the corners in 2026, but if the Angels can get a player of Tucker’s caliber, you go get him and figure out the rest later. Really, the only question is can Perry Ninasian and Co. actually pull it off?