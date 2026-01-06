Latest Yankees rumor hints Angels' offseason dream might be dissolving

Fresh off the money-saving venture of restructuring Anthony Rendon's contract, the Los Angeles Angels have new life this offseason. While that didn't result in Los Angeles landing Kazuma Okamoto, there are several free agents still available who could be a perfect move to help the Angels close out their offseason.

While the expectation is that the Angels will be lurking in the background for a starting pitcher--Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, or Zac Gallen--the same can be said about a potential pursuit of Cody Bellinger.

Latest Cody Bellinger update suggests the Los Angeles Angels may have missed their chance

The early months of the offseason suggested that Bellinger's market may have been stalling. Most expected him to return to the New York Yankees, but the Bronx Bombers haven't exactly had an active winter. That could be about to change.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports that the Yankees have made a second offer to Bellinger in less than a week. With New York also making progress on a potential trade for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, the two moves may be intertwined.

While the Angels now have more money to work with this offseason, deferring the $38 million owed to Rendon, they aren't in a position to outbid the Yankees. Considering how Bellinger looked while playing half of his games in Yankee Stadium, New York is highly motivated to bring back the veteran outfielder. If they don't, it's hard to make sense of their offseason, even if they do add Cabrera.

After trading away Taylor Ward earlier this offseason, it stands to reason the Angels would want to add another established outfielder to the mix before spring training. That's why Bellinger is closer to being a dream option than someone like Alex Bregman. If Bregman's market continues to stall, however, there's a chance that the Angels could get involved as Scott Boras looks for another bidder.

If Bellinger returns to the Yankees, it's hard to see how the Angels will fill their need in the outfield. Kyle Tucker remains on the market, but if he's forced to take a short-term deal with a high AAV, chances are he would do so with the Toronto Blue Jays or Los Angeles Dodgers before considering the Angels.