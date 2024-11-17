Could the Angels profit off of their rival's superabundance of starting pitchers?

The Angels need starting pitching, while the Dodgers have a treasure trove of them. With the Dodgers returning scores of key starters, likely retaining their free agent starters, and heavy interest in Roki Sasaki, they could be active in the trade market to sell-high on promising arms in order to bolster other facets of their roster.

Here are the current options for the Dodgers' 6-man rotation: Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tony Gonsolin, River Ryan, Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, Landon Knack, Dustin May, Justin Wrobleski (Gavin Stone will likely miss the entire 2025 season). They are also known to utilize highly effective bullpen days (shoutout to Angels legend, Ryan Brasier).

Their free agents: Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Jack Flaherty. Flaherty might draw the short straw of this group, and have to settle for getting over $100 million outside of Los Angeles. Buehler and Kershaw are too important to the team's culture to let walk in free agency, plus could be retained on cheap deals after their performances last season (Buehler had an incredible playoff run, but was genuinely dreadful in the regular season). Sasaki is drawing heavy interest all over the league, and the Dodgers seem like they can sign any free agent if they truly put their mind to it. It feels inevitable.

The Dodgers might not make a decision on moving off of any of their viable starting pitching options until later in the offseason, but this is definitely a situation the Angels should continue to monitor. They have far too many pitchers for so few available roles.

The Angels should poach any starting pitcher the Dodgers are willing to part with

Dustin May could be an option. The Dodgers could already be looking to do this, but if the Angels can acquire May they should move him into their bullpen. May has only been able to pitch in 46 games the past five seasons, and seems beyond due for a full-time bullpen role because of his laundry list of injuries. He has a tantalizing four-seam/sinker combination, and a giant, sweeping curveball to boot. He cannot be optioned to the minor leagues.

The Dodgers could option Bobby Miller to the minors, but perhaps would be willing to move him if they could receive a solid crop of prospects. Perry Minasian is gushing over the organization's ability to revamp their pipeline after dwindling it in 2023, and also said he is willing to trade anybody at anytime. If the Dodgers are looking to move Miller after his dreadful 2024, the Angels could try and get him back to where he was in 2023. He posted the second most innings of any Dodgers pitcher in '23, and their top Stuff+ mark. He has a solid 5-pitch mix and a fastball that averages 97.5mph.

The Angels currently need more starting pitching and bullpen arms. It might not be fun to make trades with your rivals, but the two clubs might have common interests this offseason worth looking into.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout