On July 30th, the day before the trade deadline, Arte Moreno gave the OK on soft launching his organization as buyers at the trade deadline. The Angels had won three straight against the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, and they inched closer-and-closer to a wild card spot. Surpassing either the Yankees or Red Sox in the standings is an extreme reach, but beating out the Mariners seemed somewhat within the realm of possibility when the Angels traded for Andrew Chafin and Luis García.

Never mind the fact that the Angels could not complete a sweep against the Rangers they desperately needed, the Angels' already paper-thin odds of reaching the postseason shrunk down to near-zero after the news that broke past midnight on the East Coast -- the day of the trade deadline.

Division rival trading for Eugenio Suárez puts end to Angels' playoff hopes

Eugenio Suárez and his 36 home runs are heading back to Seattle, and he will enter into a lineup with Cal Raleigh and his 41 home runs, Julio Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena, Josh Naylor, Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford, etc. That lineup, who the Angels will see for the final time in mid-September, is incredibly formidable. When paired with their next-level rotation and nasty bullpen, that will likely be augmented today too, the Mariners are quite possible one of the best three teams in the league.

Suárez just surpassed 1997 Mark McGwire as the player with the most home runs who got traded mid-season. Well, Jerry Dipoto must have paid handsomely for such a prized asset, even as a rental? Not exactly -- Dipoto dealt the Mariners' No. 9, No. 16 and No. 17 prospects. Keep in mind that this is the same trade market in which the Mets traded two of their top-15 prospects and Jose Butto for Tyler Rogers of all people!

The Angels have one of the toughest remaining strength of schedules the rest of the season, still play awful defense, their rotation is tied together with string and their run differential is worse than the White Sox's. Chafin and García are fine adds for what the Angels got them for, but they are obviously not high-impact relievers like Jhoan Duran, Ryan Helsley or Mason Miller. It's a fun, spunky team with great vibes and could use the power of friendship to spearhead a playoff push. The playoff dream is likely dead not because of who the Angels are, but what the Mariners just became with Suárez.

