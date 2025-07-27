Saturday evening led to some season-changing news New York Yankees, as their superstar outfielder Aaron Judge was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his throwing arm. An injury to a player of Judge’s caliber -- a reigning MVP well on his way to a repeat this season -- shakes up the entire sport, even for a team barreling towards becoming sellers at the trade deadline like the Angels.

Avoiding any tears is huge news for Judge, as it appears he will be able to rejoin the team as a designated hitter this season, and the Bombers should continue to exist as playoff contenders even without his presence in the lineup. The Yankees had already began buying to improve their team. By trading for third baseman Ryan McMahon on Friday prior to Judge’s injury announcement, the already-precipitously falling Bronx Bombers have established that they will dig up their farm system for a win-now player.

The main question at hand: What do the Yankees do at the deadline? If they believe in their chances to win the American League East, then they’ll continue buying more aggressively. If they’ve accepted their fate as Wild Card team, the idea of letting this roster finish the season as is makes less sense. Meaning, they are likely to pull a 2021 Atlanta Braves and buy as many assets as they can.

Does the Aaron Judge injury open up an Angels-Yankees trade opportunity or slam them shut?

If the Yankees are looking to fill in as much as possible while Judge misses time, Taylor Ward becomes an incredible fit for them. He fits the profile of the stereotypical 2020’s Yankees player - he hits a whole lot of home runs. Ward has come out of the All Star break playing even better, and was likely a target for New York even prior to the Judge injury. Ward is one of a few trade possibilities between the Angels and Yankees, and his contract going through 2026 is a big reason why. Imagining Ward slugging away with the short walks of Yankee Stadium has to be tempting for Yankees fans as well.

On the flip side, the Yankees have been attached to Luis Rengifo and Yoán Moncada as well (although that door likely closes with McMahon in tow). If they decide to just let this season play out as is, the opportunity for the Halos to trade either of those is significantly lower as the market shrinks.

While the possibility of trade talks between these two teams abruptly ending exists, the likelihood is that the Yankees are looking for a power hitting outfielder now more than ever - and the Angels should be prepared to deal their longtime stud Taylor Ward.

