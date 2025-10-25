Thankfully for Los Angeles Angels fans, they do not have to watch a Los Angeles Dodgers-Seattle Mariners World Series matchup in late-October. Unfortunately, the Dodgers (who were the three seed in the National League playoff bracket) are a super-team who will likely steamroll their way to a second consecutive championship. Angels fans are already throwing their support behind the Toronto Blue Jays, but a recent video posted by the official MLB social media page will have fans even more hyped up for a Blue Jays upset than they already were.

Emotional Vlad Guerrero Jr. reveal will have Angels fans rooting for Blue Jays title

Vladdy Jr. wants to win a ring and give it to his dad 💙 https://t.co/225CiAVfH3 pic.twitter.com/fTnLu0uFGE — MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2025

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wants to win a World Series ring and give it to his father, Angels legend Vladimir Guerrero Sr. Isn't that just the most heartwarming thing you have ever heard? Vladdy Jr. has some special moments in Anaheim during his youth, and he is looking to please Angels fans even more by honoring his father if he does win a championship. Guerrero famously was a part of some special Angels teams during his tenure with the Halos, but he could never win the big one in his career. A World Series championship would mean a lot to the family.

With Angels fans looking to continue talking about their favorite team, they have their sights set on the team passing on signing Vlad Jr. back when he was a teenager. Former Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto famously used the majority of the team's international pool to sign Roberto Baldoquin. The Angels are no stranger to bringing in the sons of former baseball icons -- they currently have Manny Ramirez's son Lucas Ramirez in the pipeline, and they used to have Torii Hunter Jr. and Cole Percival in their farm system as well. However, Vlad Jr. and his brothers evaded the organization which was a massive oversight.

Guerrero Sr. is currently an instructor with the Halos, he spends the majority of his time in the DR but he does make annual visits to the Instructional League (most in Anaheim rather than Tempe). Guerrero Sr. posted a video saying that he will be in Toronto for Game 1 (and probably 2) for the World Series in order to watch his son try and win a ring. His son, who is already an emotional player, will play even harder with his family in the building. Angels fans will be rooting even harder because of that.