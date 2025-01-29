ESPN senior baseball writer predicts the Angels as Jack Flaherty's landing spot

The Dodgers might actually lose a key member of their 2024 championship team, with Jack Flaherty highly likely to depart the reigning champions in free agency. Flaherty's market remains relatively unclear (other than the fact that it's moving slowly and he's getting frustrated), as most insiders and writers are discussing which teams should sign him rather than which teams will sign him. David Schoenfield did not administer insider information when he predicted the Angels will sign Flaherty, he merely said that the Angels could really use him. Here's Schoenfield's quote after prognosticating Flaherty as a front-end Angels starter:

"The Angels' payroll is about where it was last season but still well below the luxury tax threshold -- and they certainly could use another starting pitcher if they're serious about trying to contend in what could be a wide-open American League West." David Schoenfield

Could Flaherty's next team truly be down to the Detroit Tigers vs. the Angels? It seems so, given that the big market teams seem awfully content with their starting pitcher group at this point in the offseason. After posting a 30% K%, 1.07 WHIP, and a career high 5.11 SO/BB last season, Flaherty is not signing another prove-it deal like he did with the Tigers. The Angels could likely give Flaherty up to $20 million in AAV, while still maintaining enough financial flexibility to stay active in the market for more relief pitching. Can Detroit match that AAV?

If Detroit wants him back, they will have to shell out some money. If the Tigers somehow do land Alex Bregman, then the small-market franchise will assuredly be out on Flaherty. It sure seems like they could use Bregman more than Flaherty, given the way they utilize their bullpen/Jackson Jobe potentially emerging as a homegrown front-end starter. Other than the Tigers, the Angels should beware the Braves, Mets, Cubs, Reds, and A's while negotiating with Flaherty.

Flaherty is a high-risk, high-reward free agent

Is Flaherty still on the up-swing or is he now on the down-swing? If the Angels shell out a long-term deal, even if it for fewer years and less money than originally anticipated, will he be looking to stick it to the teams that passed on him? Or will he be content after earning a pay-day just a few months after winning his first World Series?

His fastball velocity is not what it once was and should continue to decline, so there's that. On the other hand, the location and shape of his heater got cleaned up. Flaherty was throwing a lot of unintentional cutters out of the zone before making tweaks while with Detroit and LAD.

Is he off the injury carousel or not? Despite the 29-year-old being younger than other marquee free agent starters, teams are clearly wary on betting on his health over the duration of a 3-5 year contract. Can he even hold up next season? He threw 162 regular season innings and his stats fell off a cliff during the Dodgers' postseason run. Granted, at least he was available unlike most other starters on that team. There's a lot to like (a Kikuchi, Flaherty, Soriano 1,2,3 punch) and a lot to be cautious of (it's the Angels we're talking about here).

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout