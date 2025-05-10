ESPN senior MLB insider predicts a mega-deal for Angels' young superstar

The Angels operate more like a mid-market team rather than the big-market team that they are, and they might have shot themselves in the foot by not locking up their superstar shortstop already. Perry Minasian, who was an assistant general manager for the Atlanta Braves, has not followed his former organization's management tactics by extending any of the Angels' young core to team-friendly deals. Zach Neto, who has been absolutely dominating opposing pitchers since his return from the 10-day injured list, was just lauded by ESPN's Jeff Passan as a player who could get north of $100 million for his next contract.

Here's Passan on Neto:

"Because he plays for the Angels, Neto is wildly underappreciated. And as a shortstop who will hit free agency at 28 (and turn 29 in January 2030), he could easily vault himself into the $200 million-plus group. Neto packs huge power into a slight frame, is fearless on the basepaths and is well above average on defense." Jeff Passan

ESPN's Jeff Passan predicts a mega-deal for Angels' young superstar

In his 18 games played this season, Neto is slashing .300/.347/.543 with four home runs, 13 runs scored, eight RBIs, and seven stolen bases. Much like the rest of the lineup, however, Neto has a poor 22:3 K:BB. Neto has already amassed more total bases (38) than guys like Jo Adell and Luis Rengifo, and also leads the team in offensive fWAR. Oh, and he's just 24-year-old.

Neto's baserunning has been off-the-charts this season, and his leadership and on-field fire have been on full display this season. Neto's skirmish with Tarik Skubal was much-needed given how poorly the Angels have played the past 15 games.

Zach Neto’s ranks among primary SS with at least 70 PA:



1st in xwOBA (.424)

1st in SLG (.543)

1st in xSLG (.637)

1st in barrel rate (14.6%)

1st in avg. EV (94.8 mph)

2nd in OPS (.890)

2nd in xBA (.322)

2nd in hard-hit rate (52.1%)

5th in BA (.300)pic.twitter.com/LyKbHnuNes — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) May 9, 2025

A player and contractual comparison for Neto a year ago was Ezequiel Tovar, who signed a 7 year, $63.5 million contract extension with the Colorado Rockies. J.P. Crawford also signed a 5 year, $51 million contract with the Seattle Mariners, who is older than Neto but was more established and has a great glove. Had Minasian been more eager to extend Neto upon his arrival to the big leagues, it's definitely possible that the Angels could have locked up their shortstop to a deal in that range. Young players often opt for those deals early in their careers (see: Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Kristian Campbell, Ceddanne Rafaela) in order to forego their arbitration deals and position themselves well for a larger contract once they hit free agency during their peak years.

It's possible the Angels are waiting extend Neto once they get Anthony Rendon's albatross deal off their books entirely after next season, but who knows? Minasian's inability to modernize the Angels' practices under Arte Moreno's reign of terror has cost the team dearly. Moreno is not known for extending players before he needs to, since he enjoys keeping his young stars on cheap deals for short-term profit.

Also of note: Passan included Logan O'Hoppe and José Soriano as "players who are more than capable of earning their way to nine figures, but aren't yet there." He listed them in the potential $100 million group, like with Neto.

