Fans' reactions to MrBeast's alleged interest in buying Angels are social media in a nutshell

We live in a very strange timeline. A business man turned reality star has been elected president twice, AI is coming for all of our jobs (except when it isn't), and the Pirates have a winning record. It is truly a time of wonder. However, the Los Angeles Angels have found themselves in the middle of a strange "rumor" that involves pop culture icon and Youtube star, MrBeast. Yes, you read that correctly.

Angels owner Arte Moreno put the Angels up for sale in 2022 only to pull the team off the market in awkward fashion just months later. That rollercoaster is one that fans are still recovering from and the result has been an Angels team that has even less interest in winning. Since then, there has been little traction towards Moreno moving on anytime soon.

However, that hasn't meant that fans' desire for Moreno to sell the team has diminished. In fact, there is growing momentum among the fan base towards trying to force just that to happen. Now, we have a truly wild (and extremely not verified) rumor that MrBeast has been showing interest in buying the team. The reactions from fans are...pretty much exactly what you would expect.

Some crazy tea is flying around the minor league stadium today. Take this with a grain of salt, but I've heard that a potential suitor for the Angels, someone who has been wanting to buy them for a few years, is the youtuber Mr. Beast. — Ryan Falla (@rmfalla) June 8, 2026

Angels fans are all over the map with reactions to possible MrBeast in buying the team

Now, we have no indication whatsoever that MrBeast has actually shown real interest in buying the Angels nor do we know if Moreno would even entertain doing so at this point. As weird as that would be, the focus here is instead on tiers of reactions from fans to the the possibility, however remote it may be.

First, we have what is termed the "copium" tier that consists of Angels fans that are convinced that MrBeast buying the team would save the franchise. Does it matter to these people that MrBeast has limited to no expertise in ownership of a professional sports team or even baseball in general? Absolutely not (NSFW language warning from here on out).

Budget: Unlimited is all i needed to see — Ryan Falla (@rmfalla) June 8, 2026

if MR BEAST buys the fucking ANGELS i PROMISE we going winning 5 world series before 2035 — angels arent good (@standdown4trout) June 8, 2026

On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have the detractors. Objections seem to range from that he would be worse than Moreno to it would just be a joke to various explicatives or objections in GIF form. Regardless, it is clear that the Negative Nellies are in midseason form.

Dude absolutely fucking not 😭 — Neha Modi (@nehamodi) June 8, 2026

Deadass. That would be the last straw for me. — Drunk Rally Monkey (@DrunkeyBusiness) June 8, 2026

Finally, we have the pragmatists. These are the folks that take a completely silly and unreasonable idea on the face of it (like a rich YouTuber using money he doesn't have to buy a baseball team) and focus on the details that make it feasible or not feasible. For those that make things more nuanced and complicated than they need to be, we thank you for your service.

Hate to rain on the tea party but that’s some fake news right there.



If anything he could be a team’s minority owner, but MLB would never approve him with over 50% ownership of a team. — Chuck Richter (@ChuckRichter70) June 8, 2026

I heard he is a huge Angels fan, but i don't know. I dont think his net worth is enough unless he is part of a larger group. I think the more interesting point is it sounds like Arte is really exploring selling. pic.twitter.com/0EjzhKbrv9 — Mike (@mgileot1) June 8, 2026

No shot. The Angels are valued north of $4B, ignoring annual payroll and operating costs. MLB ownership means decades of player development, facility upkeep, media management, and civic/league politics at a massive scale.



He’s a YouTuber, not a billionaire corporate strategist. — DuxHalofan011 (@cbtn2001) June 8, 2026

So will MrBeast buy the Angels or even make an offer? We have absolutely no idea, but it is really fun looking at the various internet "experts" weigh in with opinions of questionable validity.