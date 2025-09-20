The Colorado Rockies pulled off the unthinkable last night -- they won a game and are officially not the worst team of all time. The 2025 Rockies will instead be remembered for their historically bad run differential (unless of course they somehow start to just pummel opposing teams the rest of the season), as no team in the history of baseball has a run differential that's worse than Colorado's current mark of -403.

The 2025 Rockies are sitting pretty with their 42-112 record -- the 2024 Chicago White Sox are still the worst team in the modern era (from 1901-on) thanks to their 41-121 record. These two putrid teams do have one other thing in common rather than just their complete incompetency: they could beat the Los Angeles Angels franchise.

For second straight year, the Angels cannot beat one of the worst teams of all-time

The Rockies' win against the Angels last night was just their fifth in their last 27 games, plus it extended the Angels' losing streak to eight games. The Angels had two different six game losing streaks post All-Star break last season plus a seven-game losing streak... but never an eight-gamer like this team. Keep in mind that the 2024 Angels were the worst team in franchise history.

After buying at the trade deadline and then falling on their face, it appeared the 2025 Angels were more like the 2023 team than the 2024 one. However, losing to the team with the worst run differential ever feels far too familiar than the 2024 Angels. The Rockies beating the Angels last night is giving the same exact energy as the White Sox sweeping the Angels in the second to last series of the 2024 season. Last season, the White Sox went 4-2 against the Halos. Of teams the 2024 White Sox played four or more games against, they only had an above .500 record against the Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays. The 2024 Angels lost nine of their last 10 games, and the 2025 Angels are parroting that type of product.

The 2025 Angels are destroying a lot of the good will they've built up this season. This season felt much different than in year's past because Mike Trout was active for most of it, the team had more depth, and the young core were playing exceptionally well. If they continue losing to the Rockies, much like the Angels getting swept by the White Sox last year, things will go from bad to worse. The interim manager already feels like he will be removed from his post, and the general manager is definitely sweating it out as he watches his team just completely spiral once again.

