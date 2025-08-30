In order to fill out their roster around player like Mike Trout, Zach Neto, Taylor Ward et al, the Angels often take fliers on journeymen who are on the last legs of their careers. More than almost any other team in baseball, the Angels value players who are awesome in the clubhouse and bring a savvy that can spread to their younger, up-and-coming guys. Since the Angels cannot attain success as a team, fans should applaud the individual achievements of players that they might not even be that familiar with.

For second year in a row, a veteran who signed with Angels achieves career milestone

As part of an ongoing campaign, the MLBPA each season recognizes those who reach 10 Years of Service Time -- the holy grail for Players. Today, we tip our caps to Chris Taylor, who achieved the feat this August!



Taylor was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2012 and made his MLB… pic.twitter.com/Q79IAqGUW9 — MLBPA (@MLBPA) August 29, 2025

Chris Taylor was dumped by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this season, and picked up with the Angels on a MLB contract soon after. It turns out he will accomplish what every professional baseball player yearns for as a member of the Angels, despite spending much of the season on the shelf.

Unfortunately for everybody involved, Taylor reached ten years of service time while on the major league injured list -- as players on the MLB IL do still accrue service time. Taylor had a not insignificant role carved up for him with the Angels before twice fracturing his left hand on freak occurrences. He did have some solid flashes while donning red and white, much like another veteran who accrued ten years of service with the Angels.

Kevin Pillar's achievement last season was one of the few bright spots of 2024. The outfielder was relatively open about wanting to reach ten years of service, and him doing so pleased fans to no end given that they had little else to cheer for. Pillar and Taylor will never be known as Angels for life (fans will always remember Pillar AKA Superman as a Blue Jay and Taylor as a World Series winning Dodger), but the rest of their lives will be changed for the better because of the Angels rostering them.

Pillar hung up his cleats mid-way through the 2025 season, after discussing doing so after the end of last season. Typically, players keep up with the grind of major league baseball for exactly this feat. So, with that in mind, who knows what the future holds for Taylor? The 35-year-old utility player might need to sign to a minor league contract for the 2026 season to keep moving forward, and a trip to the minors after predominantly spending his career with the luxurious Los Angeles Angels franchise might not be the most enticing pursuit. Taylor is not quite an impact player anymore, but an opportunity should be out there for him next season should he want to continue getting after it.

