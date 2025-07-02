The 2024 Los Angeles Angels were an absolute wreck, and had very few moments that fans were able to latch onto. It was the franchise's first year without two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, their other superstar, Mike Trout, tore his meniscus twice and did not make the All-Star Game for only the second time in his career, and the team went 63-99 to clinch the worst record in the history of the organization. However, one player provided several feel-good moments for fans amidst all the misery.

Kevin Pillar signed with the Angels immediately after Trout's final game of the 2024 season -- Trout played his last game on April 29th, and Pillar signed on the 30th. The outfielder slashed .236/.291/.378/.669 for the Halos, which did not rouse fans much, but what did was Pillar accruing 10 years of MLB service time while playing in what was expected to be his final season. That was such an awesome moment and actually gave Angels fans a chance to get excited for one of their players. Pillar came back to sign with the Texas Rangers for this year, and that will be the team he officially retires with. Pillar is hanging up the cleats...and this time he means it.

Former Angels outfielder officially retires from MLB after 13 seasons

BREAKING: Kevin Pillar announces his retirement after 13 years in the big leagues.



BREAKING: Kevin Pillar announces his retirement after 13 years in the big leagues.

Congratulations on a great career, @KPILLAR4!

Pillar made the Rangers' Opening Day roster after signing a MiLB in the offseason. He started and batted high in the Rangers' lineup when they faced left-handed pitchers, but wound up getting designated for assignment. Pillar improbably made their major league roster out of spring training because that's what he does. He defied all odds and just worked his way to undeniable success over-and-over-and-over again.

With the Angels, he played through a thumb injury that required offseason surgery. With the Mets, he played through nose fractures (yes, plural) that required surgery after getting hit in the face with a fastball. He made it to the majors after getting drafted in the 32nd round. Pillar made himself indispensable by becoming one of the greatest defensive centerfielders in the 21st century. The guy was an absolute grinder and beloved teammates because of how undeterred he was year-in, year-out.

Clearly Pillar is a baseball lifer. He wanted to walk away, but could not since he felt like he had gas left in the tank. The tank is now empty on the playing side, but any organization would be lucky to be able to bring Pillar's baseball IQ, veteran leadership, presence, work ethic and ability to inspire onto its coaching staff.

So, here's wishing Pillar a happy retirement! It was a great run, and Angels fans were blessed to be able to root you on last year. Enjoy being fully vested in MLB pension plan, Kevin!

