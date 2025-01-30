Former closer signs with Royals as Angels continue to strike out in reliever market

Ever since Ken Rosenthal reported that the Angels were going to try and upgrade two to three bullpen spots, the relief pitcher market, via both free agency and trades, heated up. However, the Angels have not signed or traded for a single reliever in that span. The pickings are getting slim, but there is still a ton of competition for the remaining arms. A player like Tim Hill is drawing interest from both World Series contenders and the Rockies and Angels of the world. So, the news that old friend Carlos Estévez signed with the Royals stings even more than it would have already -- even if fans knew he was never going to return to the Big A as a member of the Angels.

The bullpen market in last 24 hours:

Carlos Estevez ($22M) signs with Royals.

Taylor Rogers ($12M) traded to Reds

Tommy Kahnle signs ($7.75M) w/ Tigers

Ryne Stankek signs ($4.5M) w/Mets

Kirby Yates signs ($13M) w/Dodgers

Ryan Pressly ($14M) traded to Cubs — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 30, 2025

An Angels reunion was highly unlikely from the outset, but mostly because Estévez was anticipated to receive a contract that was out of the Arte Moreno's price range. After a brutal beginning to the Robert Stephenson era in Anaheim, it was expected the Angels would not give another reliever a three-year deal. Kiley McDaniel predicted Estévez would get three-years, $36 million. A two-year, $20 million deal, with a $13 million club option for a third year, for a dominant back-end reliever is a steal for the Royals. Yes, if KC exercises the club option then the deal is almost exactly what was predicted, but a club option gives the team so much flexibility.

Estévez was one of the best free agent relievers left, if not the best, and the Royals just locked him up on a team-friendly deal. He is the only reliever that was expected to get a multi-year contract, and it could get voided after two-years. The only other reliever who could receive a multi-year contract is the self-represented David Robertson. So, if the Angels are truly looking to

The Angels' bullpen desperately -- repeat, desperately -- need a back-end reliever. If they got Estévez back or could somehow land Robertson, the whole bullpen slots down and the roles are much more optimal for the arms the team has. Right now, the set-up committee would be comprised of Brock Burke, Ryan Zeferjahn, and José Quijada. Adding Estévez back would have bumped them back to middle relief. More importantly, it would have taken a whole bunch of stress off of Ben Joyce and provide the club with much-needed insurance on the injury-prone fireballer.

