Former Mets reliever becomes the Angels' latest reclamation project

When the Los Angeles Angels decided to shift Reid Detmers back to the starting rotation after an exceptional season in the bullpen, it became clear that the team was going to have to take a quantity over quality approach. Perry Minasian was never going to to go after an Edwin Diaz, even showing that Kenley Jansen's $11 million mark was too rich for the Angels' liking. Instead, they have added veteran relievers that have the front office confident in the group - so confident they traded away one of their most reliable relievers in Brock Burke for an iffy bat in Josh Lowe.

Now, it appears the Angels have added another veteran to the mix, as longtime journeyman Miguel Castro has agreed to a minor league deal with the club. Notably, Castro will receive an invite to Major League Spring Training, giving him a chance to show he can contribute enough to stick on the roster.

Angels bring in journeyman reliever Miguel Castro for bullpen depth

The major note on Miguel Castro as he begins his Angels' career is his recovery from injury. While covering first base on a ground ball last season, Castro suffered a torn patella tendon in his knee. The then-White Sox reliever missed the remainder of the season, but his invite to spring training likely signals he is healthy enough to compete for a job in Anaheim.

Castro has pitched for more than a handful of teams throughout his career, but had his most successful season with the Mets in 2021 when he posted a 3.45 ERA in 69 appearances. He has had a respectable ERA over the course of his career despite lackluster strikeout numbers and average walk rates, but the last two seasons have caused trouble for Castro. In just 17 appearances in the last two seasons, Castro has posted a 6.41 ERA.

Now once again healthy, the 6'7 Castro will get another chance with the Angels. Given that every reliever the Angels have signed this offseason has reasons for skepticism, Castro has as good a chance as any to crack the roster come Opening Day. And even if he does not, there is a strong chance new manager Kurt Suzuki will have to call on the organization's depth for bullpen help throughout the season.

Castro has made a career off of inducing ground balls with an impressive sinker, and if he can show that pitch still has effectiveness in spring training he'll be a name high on Suzuki's list of options should his core group of relievers prove to be insufficient.