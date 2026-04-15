George Klassen's injury forced Angels into difficult rotation decision

George Klassen's injury and consequent demotion created a void in the Los Angeles Angels' starting rotation. With Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah on the IL, there wasn't an obvious choice for the Halos to make. Reversing course on Walbert Urena's demotion was an option, but LA is reportedly planning to give Sam Aldegheri a look. It's safe to assume that Aldegheri will start Thursday's game against the New York Yankees.

Aldgheri was in camp with the Angels as a non-roster invite but was optioned after just two starts. In a tick over four innings of work, the 24-year-old gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three. At the time, no one batted an eye over the Angels' decision, but he was one of the prospects who turned heads during the World Baseball Classic this past spring.

Aldgheri didn't allow a run across multiple appearances while only giving up one hit and striking out eight. Given the injuries to Rodriguez and Manoah, there was some hope that the WBC showing could open a path for Aldegheri to the Opening Day roster.

Sam Aldegheri's promotion confirms the Angels' biggest problem

Instead, the Angels' No. 16 prospect opened the season in Triple-A. The results haven't quite lived up to the success he had with Team Italy, posting an ERA of 10.80 through his first three starts of the season. Not exactly deserving of a promotion, but it speaks to the dire need the Angels have in the rotation.

At the moment, the only other feasible option would have been Urena, who was a surprise addition to the team's Opening Day roster. Unfortunately, his stay in the majors only lasted through the first weekend of the regular season. As much as the Angels need starting pitching, Urena's development must take priority.

The silver lining is that if Aldegheri has success, he should be given an extended runway in the rotation. Rodriguez is still weeks away from making his season debut, and there have been few updates provided on Manoah. Even if he struggles, there's a case to be made that the Angels should stick with the Aldegheri experiment as a way to determine if he can be a long-term option in the rotation after this season.