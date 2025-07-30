The 2024 trade deadline for the Angels was originally viewed by the fans and media as a huge bust. The main critique was not the trades themselves, but rather the fact that general manager Perry Minasian and the front office did not sell more. Obviously, with the Angels extremely close to falling out of contention once again this year, they should have done more to boost this year's team a year ago today. Looking at the trades objectively, however, paints a different story.

Grading the Angels' moves at the 2024 trade deadline 1 year later

Perry nailed the trades he did make

While the Angels did not pick up any top prospects in this deal, they hit the jackpot. Matthew Lugo showed enough earlier this season to expect MLB contributions. Zeferjahn has been one of the most frequently used relievers on the Halos since his arrival. Vargas and Kavadas provide organizational depth, which is certainly valuable for this franchise.

Minasian didn’t acquire any top 100 prospects, but pulling off that haul with a rental reliever is a tall task.

Grade: B+

This is what Halo fans were eager for during the 2024 deadline, as the team received two eventual top 10 prospects in Klassen (considered the Angels’ best prospect by some) and Aldegheri. This return had fans and reporters both wondering just how much the Angels could have gotten if they had decided to trade even more of their roster, leaving a bittersweet taste in their mouths.

This haul, though, was impressive by Minasian. Klassen had an elite 2024 season in the minor leagues. While 2025 has mostly been a lost season for Klassen after a scary head injury, he turned heads at The Futures Game and a full offseason should have him prepared for a 2026 debut in Anaheim. Aldegheri has found success in the big leagues (when used properly), and he figures to be a contender for the starting rotation come Opening Day 2026. For an organization that was so desperate for pitching depth (and still is), this trade perfectly suited the Angels’ needs and set them up for a lot of success in the years to come.

Grade: A

So while the initial reaction was negative, time has proven that Minasian and the rest of the Angels’ front office has a good idea of how to approach a trade deadline, especially when they’re a selling team.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout