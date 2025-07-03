Has Luis Rengifo turned the corner for the Angels as he fights for his job?

No matter how well the Angels are playing - whether they are sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers or getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles - Luis Rengifo has consistently been the worst hitter in the lineup in Anaheim. Prior to the season, he was seen as a surefire trade candidate that contenders would be drooling over, but instead has turned in one of the worst offensive seasons in the MLB to date. It seemed Rengifo's future in Anaheim was over when the Angels called up top prospect Christian Moore to take over at second base.

However, since Moore has joined the team and Rengifo has moved to third base, the switch-hitting utility man has been a completely new player. He has slashed .322/.394/.542, and has even hit leadoff a couple of times during this stretch. He has six extra base hits (two doubles, a triple, and three home runs), and while he will never wow anyone defensively at third, has been able to hold his own at the hot corner.

This development with Rengifo is huge for the Angels, for multiple reasons. As the Angels continue to win and keep themselves in the playoff hunt, every reliable player they have is a huge bonus. When Yoan Moncada eventually returns from injury, Rengifo may be delegated to a bench role to help boost a group that has been absolutely abysmal (BENCH PIECES ARTICLE LINK). If he can provide a spark of the bench or be able to competently fill in when starters need a day off, Rengifo can provide immense value to this club.

And while a couple of weeks of solid hitting will not erase the putrid showing from Rengifo in May and April, it is enough to spark a little bit of belief for both the Angels and opposing clubs who may have viewed him as a trade candidate. He has already been linked to one American League contender, and if he can continue to play like his 2024 self, Perry Minasian will have his fair share of suitors for Rengifo at the trade deadline if the Angels do eventually have to sell in 2025.

It has been three weeks since Luis Rengifo began to play good baseball, and while it does still feel like a fluke, the Angels just have to ride the hot bats right now. And as long as he keeps hitting like this, he needs to remain in the lineup. That is, unless someone pays up for the rising price of Rengifo's services.

