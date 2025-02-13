Hilarious website details just how much Anthony Rendon has robbed the Angels blind

It happens like clockwork every year. Spring is imminent, pitchers and catchers are reporting for spring training, and the Angels are dealing with more Anthony Rendon nonsense. It just wouldn't be baseball season without some headline proclaiming that the owner of the worst contract in Angels' history, and perhaps baseball history overall, will be out for an "extended period of time."

Perhaps the Angels can breathe a sigh of relief. Rendon's hip surgery will allow them to move him to the 60-day IL which will clear a roster spot for a player who can hopefully contribute more than becoming an accidental meme. His absence will also clear a pathway for new addition Yoan Moncada to comfortably win the starting third base job. No Rendon is actually a positive development.

To be fair, you can never begrudge players for dealing with injuries and the impact that a body breaking down can have on their performance. Some of the greatest players of all time have seen their careers end prematurely due to their bodies letting them down.

But while players like Mike Trout fight tooth and nail to return to past glory despite a rash of injuries, you can't feel much sympathy for a guy who has made it clear that playing baseball isn't his top priority despite him being paid nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to do so.

To put it bluntly, Rendon's cavalier attitude towards his craft is disrespectful to his teammates, the fans, baseball players at large, and even to the divisive Arte Moreno who awarded him his handsome contract.

A hilarious website details just how badly Rendon has robbed the Angels

We all know the numbers. Rendon has averaged just 51 games played per season. He hasn't hit a homer since July of 2023 and has just 22 in his Angels tenure. He counts as $35 million towards the luxury tax threshold annually.

While this is all common knowledge, a hysterical website called anthonyrendonthefttracker.com created by Twitter/X user @VinRBI provides painful insight into how little the Angels have received for their money.

For example, did you know that the Angels have shelled out $7.6 million per home run to Rendon? How about the fact he's made $43 million per fWAR? The numbers are comically bad. The funniest, and perhaps most sad part of the site is the counter of how much Rendon has earned while you've visited the page. If that doesn't make you angry I don't know what will.

It's been clear for a while now that Rendon is a sunk cost for the Angels. At this point, his best ability is his unavailability as his languishing on the IL at least provides an opportunity to a player who has some hope of contributing positively.

The Angels simply need to bide their time through this year and next in order to free themselves of the Rendon shackles, and in the meantime the less he's available to play the better off they are.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout