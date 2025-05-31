As rough as the 2025 season is for Angels fans, at least things are not nearly as bleak as they were last year. No Angels team had ever lost 99 games as they did, but at least they were successful in positioning the franchise to net the second pick in the upcoming 2025 MLB Draft.

Perry Minasian got to work in purging what felt like every member of that roster during the offseason. He brought in guys like Yusei Kikuchi, Jorge Soler, Yoán Moncada, Kenley Jansen and Kyle Hendricks, who are raising the floor of this year's squad.

Let's dive into how some of last year's performers are faring this season.

How are these 8 members of the 2024 Angels performing with their new teams?

Griffin Canning

Angels fans usually figure that players will leave this forsaken franchise to find tremendous success elsewhere, but even the most pessimistic Halos fan/optimistic Mets fan did not see this coming. The Mets' starting pitchers were supposed to be the weak link of their team, but Canning has more than fortified one of the better units in baseball.

Canning's ice cold demeanor perhaps needed a more rabid fanbase to get his blood pumping? He has recorded five wins so far this year in 11 games, whereas he had six wins in 32 appearances last season. Canning posted a 1.40 WHIP in both 2024 and so far in 2025, but has been far superior for the Mets in literally every other statistical category. 3.23 ERA for NYM vs. 5.19 for LAA...8.49 K/9 for NYM vs. 6.82 for LAA... you know what, let's stop there for sanity's sake.

It appears Canning is sacrificing some location for stuff (his BB/9 has rocketed up), but the risk has been worth the reward for the former second rounder.

Carlos Estévez

The closer is getting more work, given that the 2025 Royals are a good team whereas the 2024 Angels were historically bad. Estévez has 15 saves in 23 games for his new team, whereas he had 20 saves in 34 Angels games before he was dealt to the Phillies for George Klassen and Sam Aldegheri. His ERA and FIP are better with KCR (he's also yet to issue a home run), but he walked far fewer batters with LAA.

Luis García

The Angels are doing backflips over what they are seeing with Ryan Zeferjahn, Matthew Lugo, Niko Kavadas and Yeferson Vargas, and the front office was doing double backflips after how poorly he pitched in Boston after the trade. It appeared the reliever was going to play his way out of the league.

However, it appears García has gotten himself somewhat back to normal with the Angels' crosstown rival. His numbers are relatively similar for the Dodgers, albeit they were better for the 2024 Halos. In 45 games with LAA last year, García had a 3.71 ERA and 3.69 FIP and with LAD he has a 3.81 ERA and 3.63 FIP. However, his HR, BB and opposing hitters' slash numbers are way up. He's still dancing around danger like he did last year, but still getting himself out of jams.

Mickey Moniak

Perry Minasian shockingly cut ties with Moniak a few days before Opening Day, even though it was widely expected that he would platoon with Jo Adell in centerfield. Angels fans enjoyed rooting for the former first overall pick, and were facepalming when he was making diving plays and crushing dingers in March/April for Colorado.

Moniak has plummeted back down to earth for one of the worst teams in recent memory this month, although he does get to play every day in The Show for his new squad. He has picked it up of late by hitting two home runs in his last four games, but his numbers are all consistent with his time in Anaheim last year despite hitting at altitude half the time now.

Matt Thaiss

Thaiss was just dealt to the Rays, after being dealt to the White Sox, after being dealt to the Cubs. He is going to platoon with Danny Jansen for Tampa Bay, so stay tuned with how the former first rounder does with his newest team.

Thaiss cut down on his strikeouts significantly with the lowly White Sox, helping earn himself a run with the red-hot Rays. He is not blossoming into one of the league's best backstops, but is showing signs of life after not earning much playing time during last year's campaign.

Eric Wagaman

Similarly to Griffin Canning, although in a far less dramatic fashion, Wagaman is breaking out with the Marlins after surprisingly landing himself a major league contract during the offseason. The 27-year-old is technically in his first full season, and would be a top finalist for a National League Rookie of the Year award if the season ended today. Keep in mind he played in just 18 games for the Angels last season.

Of National League rookies, Wagaman has appeared in the most games, has the most hits, the most total bases and the second most extra base hits. He has pretty benign rate stats, and is leading most counting stats categories on mostly volume alone.

Michael Stefanic

Stefanic signed a MiLB deal with the Blue Jays in the offseason and is accruing some major league service time following Andrés Giménez hitting the injured list. However, the 29-year-old is slashing just .182/.280/.182/.462 with a .000 ISO in nine games so far.

Kevin Pillar

Pillar was towards the top of the Rangers' batting order against left-handed starters for much of the season, but he was recently designated for assignment. He planned on retiring following the 2024 season, but prolonged hanging up his cleats via a MiLB deal with Texas.

Pillar made their Opening Day roster, but it remains to be seen where he will pick up following a poor showing this year. It seems highly unlikely he will land a MLB job, so he might need to settle for another MiLB deal and play his way back to The Bigs if he still has that fire.

