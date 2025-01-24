The MLB offseason isn’t over, but it is possible that the Angels are done shopping. As has been their pattern, they started with a hiss and a roar but went quiet as the calendar flipped to a new year. Perry Minasian has repeatedly said throughout his GM tenure in Anaheim that he looks to add depth, so, heading into 2025 how deep has he managed to go?

Let’s drop the sonar into the lineup as it would stand if the season started today, position by position. We’ll start behind the dish. Thankfully, that’s a positive place to begin. This Angels’ catching corps feels stronger than it has for years.

Logan O’Hoppe, acquired in one of those rare win-win trades with the Phillies for Brandon Marsh back in 2022, has all the makings of a franchise stalwart. Both Baseball Reference and the naked eye confirm that his defensive metrics have steadily improved since 2022 Although his bat fluctuated in 2024, he still hit 20 home runs and slashed .244/.303/.409. all while more than doubling his career innings played.

All that extra playing time, unsurprisingly, seemed to catch up with him and fatigue certainly played a part in that up-and-down bat -- which is why the addition of a quality backup was one of the most important moves the Angels made this offseason.

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves - Game One | Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

Travis d’Arnaud is only two years removed from being an All Star, and in 99 games for the Braves in 2024 his numbers were eerily similar to O’Hoppe’s. d'Arnaud's .238/.302/.436 and 15 home runs show he still has some pop in his bat, but it’s his experience calling games and handling cramped knees that is most valuable. He should be a vital mentor to O’Hoppe, and all signs are that he plans to be exactly that:

Travis d'Arnaud said he reached out to Logan O'Hoppe before his signing was announced to make sure it didn't surprise him and to let him know he'll be there for him. "I want him to be the greatest Angels catcher of all time," d'Arnaud said. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) November 13, 2024

Both O’Hoppe and d’Arnaud are legitimate big league catchers, so splitting the season between them should cover all but the most dire of circumstances. Although with “dire circumstances” being an Angels speciality, adding the light hitting but defensively gifted Chuckie Robinson on a minor league deal from the White Sox seems smart. Perhaps Gustavo Campero moves back from the outfield to catcher as well for some added depth? Angels stalwarts, Matt Thaiss and Chad Wallach, have moved on.

All in all, catcher should be one position the Angels don’t have to worry about in 2025.

