The Angels' current payroll shows how inexcusable their recent dormancy has been

The Angels last made a major league signing on November 25th when they agreed to a three-year $63 million contract with Yusei Kikuchi. The last trade of major league consequence was the acquisition of Jorge Soler all the way back on Halloween unless you count the trade for Scott Kingery which occurred the following day.

Nearly two months later, the club has made only a handful of minor league signings and a couple of minor trades that likely won't impact the 2025 big league roster. The club's inactivity after such aggressiveness to begin the offseason would lead one to believe that all roster holes have been filled and the club is ready to rebound from a franchise-worst 63-99 record in 2024.

However, the roster still has significant flaws and the pieces that could rectify those issues are there for the taking on the open market. At the onset of the offseason, owner Arte Moreno promised a rise in payroll and a return to contention though he stopped short of fully detailing what the budget would look like.

Despite his promises, Moreno has a history of hamstringing the team with his significant interference in baseball operations. Some may call him the worst owner in professional sports, though the New York Jets' Woody Johnson should firmly wear that crown.

Regardless, this is a team that has needs and money as well as a goal of competing this season. The answer should be simple – utilize the club's significant financial resources to acquire the players necessary to return the Halos to relevance. Yet somewhere along the way, there seems to be a disconnection between what the team should do and what they will accomplish.

The Angels clearly have money to spend and fans should be livid if they don't

According to Spotrac, the Angels' current obligations total $190,266,868 for the 2025 season, which ranks 13th highest in baseball. The first Luxury tax threshold is $241 million, giving the Halos a hefty cushion of roughly $50 million from that line.

Comparatively, the Angels tax payroll for 2024 came in at $189,997,640, so technically Moreno has already raised payroll.... by a whopping $270,000 or so. Clearly, the club has not yet delivered on its promise to add payroll in an appreciable way and legitimately put forth a contender in 2025.

The answers are out there. The Angels could have easily addressed their biggest need for left-handed power in the lineup by signing Anthony Santander. They should still sign Jack Flaherty to the short-term, high AAV deals he covets to lead the rotation, and now don't then spin off Taylor Ward and his $7.825 million in a trade to stay under the $241 million tax threshold.

Whether or not the Angels follow through with this entirely reasonable plan or another similar route remains to be seen. What is certain is that it's time for Arte to put his money where his mouth is, and if he fails to deliver Angels fans justifiably should be livid.

