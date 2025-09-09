To start the 2025 season for the Anges, there was no better player than Kyren Paris. Through his first 15 games played, Paris' new swing was in full effect as was hitting .366 with a 1.263 OPS. His 162-game pace would have seen him hit 54 home runs, still 54 bases, and hit ten triples. Obviously the hot start was not going to last a full season, but those numbers help visualize just how dominant Paris was.

Then, the cold streak came. From that point on - until his demotion to Triple-A Salt Lake City on May 26th - Paris hit .106 and struck out in more than half of his trips to the plate. His 162-game pace for this stretch was 5.8 home runs and 11.6 stolen bases. This left the Angels wondering which version of player Paris is closer to, and if the hot start was just a mirage.

Paris has posted a .799 OPS in Triple-A this year, which is encouraging. And while his batting average does not look great sitting at .228, his strike out rate sits at 25.6. While still not perfect, that does show some improvement for Paris.

Paris has also played a lot of center field in Triple-A. Outside of Bryce Teodosio (who provided his own hot streak upon his arrival) and Nelson Rada, who are both elite defensive prospects in center, Paris is likely the best defensive outfielder in the Angels' system. He has flashed at shortstop and is solid at second base, but his true value comes when he is playing center field.

How early season hero turned cast off fits into future Angels plans

Paris will still be just 24-years old on Opening Day next season. There is reason to believe that another season in the minors as Paris matures a bit and hopefully stays healthy (Paris missed almost two months with an undisclosed injury after attempting a diving catch) could be a huge benefit for Paris. He could also just be used as a bench player in the big leagues, splitting time in the outfield and infield.

But Pairs' skill set may be worthy of more than that. With Zach Neto and Christian Moore the future of the middle infield in Anaheim and Teodosio/Rada/Jo Adell the most likely center fielders for the Angels over the next few years, the future is murky for Paris. And while having his blend of speed and power coming off the bench is tempting, the Angels may just be best moving Paris for a player of similar stature that fits the Halos' future a bit more.

Paris' early season surge is hard to forget for Halo fans. His talent is incredibly alluring, and if he can cut down on strikeouts there is undoubtedly a major league player there. The only question surroundig Paris is whether or not those skills are better used by the Angels on the diamond or on the trade market.

