How will Angels' bullpen be utilized after flurry of December signings?

While the Angels and their fans are still waiting for the superstar signing that the boost in payroll following the Anthony Rendon buyout, the team has made a handful of quality signings this offseason. Most of those moves have come to reinforce an otherwise barren bullpen, and now the unit is looking like a formidable one for new manager Kurt Suzuki to utilize in 2026. With so many other needs on the roster, it is likely fair to assume the Angels are done handing out big league contracts for relievers this offseason. And with that in mind, the following eight relievers are the most likely to find themselves sitting in the bullpen at The Big A once the season kicks off for the Halos.

How would Angels utilize bullpen if season started today?

LHP Drew Pomeranz

The best bargain of free agency thus far, Drew Pomeranz likely begins his Angels’ career as the best reliever in Anaheim. While there may be some with higher ceilings, Pomeranz’s 2025 dominance will give him the edge going into the season. He may not be the closer for the Angels, but will undoubtedly begin the season as one of the high-leverage options for Suzuki and Co. to call upon in tight contests.

RHP Ryan Zeferjahn

There has never been a question about Ryan Zeferjahn’s stuff as a pitcher, but 2025 saw a step back from a strong debut in 2024. His 4.74 ERA last season is largely due to hitters barreling up his pitches more frequently, and if he can find a way to avoid that more in 2026 he’ll return to being an elite reliever.

RHP Jordan Romano

The ultimate buy-low, bounce back candidate in this bullpen is Jordan Romano. After a disastrous 2025 season, he finds himself in Anaheim hoping to get a once elite career back on track. He'll get every shot to make the Opening Day roster, but the Angels may not have much loyalty after that if his production does not improve.

RHP Kirby Yates

The reunion of Kirby Yates and Mike Maddux in Anaheim should have Angels fans gleeful. While 2025 was a down year for Yates and his age is concerning, Yates had one of the best years of his career with Maddux as his pitching coach in Texas two seasons ago. If Yates has anything left in the tank, Maddux will know how to turn the Dodgers' 2025 failure into a huge success story for the Angels in 2026. Whether that means serving as the closer in Anaheim or as the stopper out of the bullpen, Yates is going to be relied upon heavily to begin the season.

RHP Caden Dana

The first odd prediction here: Caden Dana spends 2026 as a reliever in the big leagues. After the success of Detmers last season, Perry Minasian could try the same strategy with another former top pitching prospect. Dana spends a year getting big league experience without having to focus on the intensity of full starts every fifth day.

LHP Brock Burke

After a strong 2025 season, Burke will likely be one of the top arms in the bullpen. With Pomeranz taking the place as the best lefty in the pen, Burke could potentially see time as a closer if the situation calls for it. Burke is about as reliable of a reliever as the Angels have had this decade, and should continue to be an exceptional option in delivering leads to the late-inning arms in the bullpen (or even close games himself).

RHP Robert Stephenson

This all comes down to health for Robert Stephenson. Unless he turns into the best reliever in baseball, he will not live up to the $33 million contract the Angels gave him in free agency two offseasons ago. However, if he can stay healthy and be serviceable, that will be a relief for the Angels and their fans.

RHP Ben Joyce

The biggest wild card here is the health of Ben Joyce. The hardest thowing pitcher in MLB, Joyce missed 2025 due to a shoulder surgery. If he can return to the mound (and to his pre-injury velocity), then the Angels' bullpen could genuinely morph into an elite unit with Joyce supported by the free agent signings.