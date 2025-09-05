The 2025 season is proof that this Angels team just does not have enough to get over the hump. They flirted with the playoffs for the first half, but the loss of Ron Washington seemed to leave the team unable to fully dominate for more than one or two games at a time. This free agency is an exceptional opportunity to add talent - especially if Kyle Tucker's price keeps falling - but it appears the best hitter in baseball could be heading into the American League West as a rival.

Kyle Schwarber has turned into the best hitter in all of MLB this season. The Philadelphia Phillies' designated hitter currently sits at 49 home runs while boasting a .365 on-base percentage. While his day of playing defense are over, Schwarber brings enough at the plate alone to make him arguably the hottest commodity this off season. And ESPN's Jeff Passan believes a contract with a $30 million average annual value is the starting point for the All Star Game hero. And while a dozen teams will likely be interested in Schwarber's services, Passan points to the Angels' two biggest rivals as potential landing spots.

Kyle Schwarber linked to Rangers, Astros

While Kyle Tucker will likely capture the biggest contract this off season, there will be no position player with more teams bidding for his services than Schwarber. Passan mentioned that the Phillies are the likeliest landing spot for Schwarber given the relationship between Schwarber and the city as well as the team's need for his bat in the lineup everyday (which Schwarber provides - he has not missed a game this year).

And while the Angels are an unlikely team for Schwarber given Mike Trout's future at designated hitter seeming closer than before, that won't stop him from potentially joining the AL West. The Astros are on their way to yet another AL West title, and Schwarber could help them extend this run for a few more years as their older core fizzles out. And with free agent to be Framber Valdez seemingly burning bridges, Houston will have more money than expected this winter.

For the Rangers, upgrading from Joc Pederson to Schwarber would be among the biggest improvements a team could make. The Rangers' pitching staff has been the best in baseball this season, which points to how bad their offense has been considering the team is on the outside looking in as far as the playoffs go.

The Angels are going to be players in free agency this winter, but to see the best hitter in baseball linked to two divisional rivals has to sting for fans that just watched the other best hitter in baseball leave The Big A for Chavez Ravine.

