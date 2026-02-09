Is Mike Trout playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

The World Baseball Classic is set to return this year as teams from all over the globe are ready to showcase their talents on the world stage. Los Angeles Angels fans had dual rooting interests the last time the event took place with Mike Trout on Team USA and Shohei Ohtani on Team Japan during the 2023 WBC.

Ohtani, who's now on the Dodgers, will be helping his countrymen defend the title this spring, but his former Angels' teammate will not. Trout will not be part of the WBC this year, and given a string of injuries over the past several seasons, it's probably for the best.

Angels star Mike Trout will not be part of Team USA during the 2026 WBC

But Trout's absence isn't solely because of his age and health. The Angels' star was unable to receive insurance to cover the cost of his MLB contract in the event he was injured during the tournament. This is an issue that has plagued a lot of Major League stars of late and greatly impacted the way several teams filled out their respective rosters.

Given Trout's track record of late, however, one may find it difficult to disagree with the decision. While Trout appeared in 130 games last season, the previous two years saw the LA outfielder log just 111 games combined. His absence from the outfield may have had a huge role to play in his durability last season, and he may not be afforded that opportunity with Kyle Schwarber on Team USA. Trout was the Angels' designated hitter for 106 games in 2025 and only made 22 starts in right field.

Obviously this is unwelcome news for Angels fans who wanted to see Trout versus Ohtani Round 2, but the last thing the LA faithful want to see would be an injury befall their star before the season even got underway.

Even last season, when he was able to play in 130 games, Trout was slowed by a knee injury that sidelined him for almost the entire month of May. A hamate fracture robbed Trout of the second-half of his 2023 campaign, and a torn meniscus in his left knee kept him out of action for all but 29 games 2024.

While fans of Team USA won't get to see the captain back in action in 2026, steering clear of the WBC will hopefully preserve Trout for the regular season.