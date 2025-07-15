Getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays during the 4th of July weekend had the Los Angeles Angels further out of the playoff picture than they had been in a month, and the idea of selling at the deadline was close to becoming a reality. Then, the team split a four game series against the Texas Rangers. The most notable part of that series was the demotion of Jack Kochanowicz, signaling this team does care about winning in 2025. The Angels then took two of three from the Arizona Diamondbacks, meaning that heading into the All-Star break they had a 47-49 record and were four games out of the final American League wild card spot. They won Friday night's game on a walk-off single courtesy of Travis d'Arnaud. Saturday night they kept the bases crowded by stringing together hit after hit. Mike Trout contributed with his 395th career home run as well.

The theme of the 2025 Angels is that they have simply refused to fold over. The team was barely scraping by early in the season, but every unit on the Angels was playing exceptional baseball come June. So far in July, outside of the Toronto series, the Angels have been playing like a team that can fight for the postseason.

The 2025 Angels refuse to die, and it's time to fully believe in them

Inside the clubhouse, the feeling is one of grit and belief in this season being a special one for the franchise and its fans. In a recent story for The Athletic, Sam Blum reported on several players' determination to make some noise this year. Kenley Jansen spoke as to why he signed with LAA, saying: “I came here with one goal. To try to help turn this organization into a successful organization. I believe Mike Trout should play (in the postseason). He deserves that. If some days you feel like you don’t want to do it for yourself, do it for Mike, do it for the others. Do it for the fans.”

In terms of recent years, July is typically the month that Angels teams die. They finally fold, falling out of any postseason chances just in time to sell at the deadline. This year's team, simply put, is different.

“Leaving spring training, I said, ‘This is the best group that we’ve had in terms of the camaraderie, and the way guys interact. And the work that’s being done. Preseason projections don’t take into account what happens on the field going forward." That was interim manager Ray Montgomery (who, admittedly, has not impressed), speaking on his belief in this team and how they have earned the right to go all-in at the trade deadline this season.

And he is right --this team has earned it. They just cannot get over the hump right now, and it is clear an addition to this roster might be just what the clubhouse needs to finally break through, look at the standings and see themselves slotted into the postseason.

And Mike Trout, five home runs away from 400 for his career, believes in this team being special too.

“I think they know. They’re down here, they see it and they feel it. They know the guys we got in this clubhouse. It’s fun to come to the ballpark.”

