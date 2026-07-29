It sure sounds like Jorge Soler’s days with Angels are numbered, trade or no trade

The Los Angeles Angels have a lot of tough decisions to make in the next week with the August 3 MLB trade deadline looming. While it’s standard practice for a team out of contention to trade away its pending free agents, that may not be so routine with slugger Jorge Soler.

Soler has been pretty bad in his two seasons with the Halos. In 2026 he’s slashed .202/.288/.374 with 12 home runs and 47 runs batted in. The Angels would certainly like to deal him but it’s not clear if there will be any takers for his services.

Soler was once one of the more dangerous power bats in the game. He hit 48 home runs with the Kansas City Royals back in 2019. He still has that raw power and he will flash it on occasion with a bomb, but he just doesn’t square the ball up often enough to be a reliable power threat. At the age of 34, Soler really isn’t much of a fielder anymore. He can play left or right field if absolutely necessary but he really is just limited to designated hitter duties at this point in his career. That’s why he provides so little value to any team.

Really the only way the Angels will be able to get rid of him is if a team has an injury to their DH or a corner outfielder and they need to make an emergency deal to fill the void. Maybe the Atlanta Braves would trade for him if they had a last-minute injury since Soler was a playoff hero for that franchise.

Angels will probably end up having to DFA Jorge Soler if they don't find a taker at the trade deadline

Teams that could use a right-handed outfield bat such as the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are certainly going to look for better options than Soler and would only turn to him as a last resort in all likelihood. That leaves the Angels in a tough position.

The most likely outcome is probably that the Angels try to shop him the next week, maybe even offering to pay down a bit of his salary if it means they can get a somewhat decent prospect in exchange for him, but that ultimately no team ends up biting on him.

That doesn’t mean the Angels will just bat him cleanup the rest of the year though. In all likelihood he’ll be designated for assignment which would make room for a younger player to get some opportunities. They could call up prospect Nelson Rada to get him a little experience at the big league level which would obviously be way more valuable than letting Soler eat up at-bats.

Maybe some team will take a chance on Soler, but one way or another he’s probably not going to be with the Angels much longer no matter what happens in the next week.