The Angels just collected their best win of the year on one of the most epic home runs in recent team memory. Taylor Ward, who came into the game slashing just .182/.226/.385/.612, delivered an instantly iconic moment at a key juncture in both the game and in the Angels' season. With the bases loaded in the 9th inning of a 5-5 ballgame... Ward (with 2-strikes on him) sent a 72 MPH sweeper from Alek Jacob into the second deck of Petco Park to all but secure a come-from-behind victory. Ward's slam capped off a six-run 9th inning against a 25-14 Padres juggernaut. The Angels are now 17-23, and Ward's season will now be looked at entirely differently after his historic swing.

Taylor. Ward.



That was the Angels' fifth go-ahead grand slam in the 9th inning of a game in franchise history! — Halo Hangout (@HaloHangout) May 13, 2025

While facing Robert Suarez, who had not blown a save all season, the Angels erased a 2-run deficit in dramatic fashion. Matthew Lugo led off the inning by striking out, but Luis Rengifo followed by delivering a pinch-hit single. Then the next four batters, Logan O'Hoppe, Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and Yoán Moncada, all walked which prompted Mike Shildt to pull Suarez from the game. Alek Jacob struck out Jorge Soler before Ward came up to bat with 2 outs. The rest is quite literally history.

Only 14 players in Angels history have delivered a go-ahead grand slam in the 9th inning or in extra innings, per MLB.com's Brent Maguire. From 1976 on only Ward, Jo Adell (in 2021), Torii Hunter (in 2008), Dick Schofield (in 1986) and Jerry Narron (in 1985) have done it in the 9th inning. Ward, who is often the subject of trade talks, for now has silenced the naysayers and the fans who want him shipped out of town.

Ward's been highly critical of himself amidst a slow start to the season and demotion in the batting order, but his confidence should be boosted exponentially following the fireworks in San Diego. His SLG alone was boosted by 20 points following his 2 for 5 day! Ron Washington is trying to get Ward off his feet and locked in at the plate by DHing him more often of late, and that strategy paid off in a major way.

The synergy of the Angels' lineup was on full display as batter-after-batter was sent to the plate in the 9th following picturesque at bats, and Ward has to feel amazing to not let his teammates down in that moment. Although the results did not show it, the Angels turned in some great ABs all game against a tough customer in Michael King as well.

Winning a game like that against one of the best teams in the league without Mike Trout is a tall task, and hopefully the momentum will carry over as the Halos continue a brutal stretch of their schedule.

